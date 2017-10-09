Hilary Dalton, D.M.D., M.S.
Dalton Dental
Specialties: Board Certified – Laser Gum Disease Treatment, No Scalpel – No Sutures Gum Grafts, Cosmetic Gum Lifts, Adult Invisalign, Cosmetic Smile Rejuvenation.
Dr. Hilary Dalton is a native of Tampa. She graduated from Tufts University-School of Dental Medicine in Boston with an award in Excellence for Outstanding Leadership and for Extraordinary Clinical Achievement. She continued another 3 years of specialization in periodontology as well as master in science in regeneration at the University of Texas-Houston Health Science Center. She finished earning a certificate of Excellence from Dr. & Mrs. Kramer scholarship for Excellence. She is Board-Certified in Periodontics, microsurgery certified, Laser proficiency certified, and invisalign certified. She was voted by her peer dentists for Super Dentist 2006, and received the President’s Bronze Award for her volunteerism that same year. She was selected by Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2008 for Up & Comers Award, Doctors of Distinction by NCOHF in 2011, and selected as a Clinical Evaluator for the Clinicians Report by Dr. Gordon Christensen’s CR Foundation and voted GOLD Winner Best of South Tampa 2012, SILVER Winner Best of South Tampa 2013, GOLD Winner Best of South Tampa 2014, 2015 Bay Area Best for The Tampa Tribune, Amiga Award 2015 – Tampa Hispanic Heritage Festival, and Semi-Finalist 2015, 2017 and Finalist 2016 Small Business of the Year for Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce.
Dalton Dental has a state-of-the-art facility featuring new treatment rooms with the latest technologies that is better designed to serve the entire Bay area. Dr. Dalton and her amazing team will continue to educate and treat patients on advanced oral health with a relaxed neighborhood ambience.
Dalton Dental is the go-to place! Your Healthy Gorgeous Smile – Our Passion!
4511 W. Gandy Boulevard | Tampa, FL 33611 | p. 813.872.8300 | www.daltondental.net
© 2017 Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog
JOSEPH J. CASTELLANO, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
LUIS E. CRESPO, M.D.October 09, 2017
EDWARD H. FARRIOR, M.D., F.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
GEOFFREY M. KWITKO, M.D.October 09, 2017
JEFFREY L. TEDDER, M.D., F.A.C.S.October 09, 2017
LARRY WILLIAMS, M.D. AND MINDI GIGLIO, D.O.October 09, 2017
ACADEMIC ASSOCIATES IN ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGYOctober 09, 2017
BRENDA LIFFLAND, O.D. & REBECCA SIMS, O.D.October 09, 2017
MEENAKSHI JAIN, M.D., FACOGOctober 09, 2017
WILLIAM P. MACK, M.D.October 09, 2017
Michael Manning, M.D.October 09, 2017
JONATHAN M. MORGAN, M.D.October 09, 2017
Tower Radiology CentersOctober 09, 2017
THE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE GROUPOctober 09, 2017
Best Doctors in Tampa BaySeptember 15, 2017
What You Need to Know About Eyebrow MicrobladingAugust 23, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Salamander SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Sandpearl SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Pallavi Luxury SpaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Spa SudevaMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Massage StudioMay 09, 2017
Metro Select Spa: Red Bamboo Medi SpaMay 09, 2017
Neiman Marcus Launches Givenchy BeautyApril 27, 2017
February is Heart MonthFebruary 01, 2017
HSN is Championing Heart HealthJanuary 09, 2017
BEST OF METRO 2017: Health & BeautyJanuary 04, 2017
Pia TrujilloOctober 14, 2016
Third Annual AHA Red Sofa Tour Visits Both Sides of the BaySeptember 08, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Together to End Stroke Makes an Impact in Tampa BayMay 24, 2016
METRO Health: 6 Ways to Purify Your SkinMay 02, 2016
Advance Treatment for Strokes at Florida HospitalMarch 17, 2016
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Speaks OutJanuary 07, 2016
6 Health Symptoms Men Shouldn’t IgnoreDecember 02, 2015
National Epilepsy Awareness MonthNovember 24, 2015
Get a Healthy GlowOctober 30, 2015
Raise Your Voice to End Stroke F.A.S.T.October 28, 2015
Red Sofa Tour Raises Awareness for Heart Disease & StrokeSeptember 14, 2015
Heart Yourself Tampa BaySeptember 10, 2015
5 Ways to Guide Your Family to Better HealthAugust 22, 2015
Taking a Chance on Healthy Living!August 17, 2015
Healthier Bay Area HomesAugust 03, 2015
Grilling With HeartJuly 25, 2015
Summer Fitness TipsJuly 16, 2015
Heart Healthy GrillingJuly 07, 2015
Summer Exercise TipsJune 16, 2015
Open Your HeartApril 11, 2015
Healthy Living AppsFebruary 24, 2015
An Ode to FemininityFebruary 15, 2015
Women Helping WomenOctober 31, 2014
Medical IssueSeptember 17, 2014
Face Wash for Sensitive SkinSeptember 09, 2014
5 Foods To Increase HappinessSeptember 09, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
The Best Education Apps (iOS)
October 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.