Jeffrey L. Tedder, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Orthopaedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist

Specialties: Board Certified in Orthopaedic Surgery

Inspired by his love of sports, playing both football and basketball at Wofford College, Dr. Tedder says it was the team doctor, who was an Orthopaedic Surgeon, that provided his desire to become a Orthopaedic Surgeon.

A native of South Carolina, Dr. Tedder received his Bachelor of Science degree from Wofford College and attained his M.D. Degree at the Medical University of South Carolina.

He performed his surgical internship at Cornell University and completed his Orthopaedic residency at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in NYC. Following his residency, Dr. Tedder completed his fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy at the Alabama Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

In practice in the Tampa Bay area since 1993, Dr. Tedder’s philosophy is to use “21st Century technology, while maintaining the old fashion tradition of the patient/doctor relationship.” While he is an expert in all areas of sports medicine, he focuses on the shoulder and knee, and treats problems with the hips, elbows, foot and ankle, hand and wrist & shoulders.

For convenience, Dr. Tedder is now offering Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy and Stem Cell treatments in both the St. Petersburg and Tampa office locations.

Dr. Tedder is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He is on the attending staffs of many local hospitals and surgery centers. He is an immediate past member of the Board of Trustees of St. Petersburg General Hospital.

Giving back to the community is important to Dr. Tedder, as he is an annual sponsor of Martini’s for Moffitt and Kids & Kubs, an over 75 year old softball team. On his rare days off, Dr. Tedder enjoys all sports including golf and is currently studying for his purple belt in Jiu Jitsu.

