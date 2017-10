Jonathan M. Morgan, M.D.

Facial Plastic Surgery

Facial Aesthetics Center

Specialties: Rhinoplasty, Surgery of the Aging Face & Facial Skin Cancer.

Dr. Jonathan M. Morgan is dual Board Certified in Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery, specializing in Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery of the Face in the Tampa Bay area for the last 11 years. Dr. Morgan has been a recipient of the Best Doctors in America Award since 2012.

Dr. Morgan strives to sculpt a natural and youthful appearance in his patients based on facial symmetry and the harmony of proper facial proportions. Individual patient consultation and assessment is essential to highlight each individual’s most attractive features and obtain optimal outcomes. His dual board certification ensures that function is paramount and not overlooked.

Dr. Morgan’s focus is Facial Plastic Surgery with an emphasis in Rhinoplasty, Treatment of the Aging Face and Facial Skin Cancer Removal and Reconstruction. Dr. Morgan’s surgical procedures include: Rhinoplasty — reshaping of the nose, Face Lift, Mid-Face Lift, Brow Lift, Blepharoplasty – eyelid surgery, Chin Augmentation, Laser Skin Resurfacing and Facial Contouring – using implants and injectable fillers.

Dr. Morgan performs all non-surgical interventions including: Botox®, dermal fillers — Juvederm® and Radiesse®, IPL Laser Treatments and Fractional Laser Skin Tightening.

At the Facial Aesthetics Center, Dr. Morgan’s licensed Medical Esthetician offers custom facials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, laser hair removal and a medical grade skincare product line. Consultations are complimentary, call to schedule one today.

1320 South Fort Harrison | Clearwater, FL 33756 | p. 727.446.FACE (3223) | www.DrMorganFACE.com

