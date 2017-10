Castellano Cosmetic Surgery Center

Specialties: Breast Augmentation, Breast Lift, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, and Mommy Makeover.

To be an excellent cosmetic surgeon it takes an artist’s eyes, precise surgical skills and extensive scientific knowledge to deliver beautiful, natural results.

Each consultation with Dr. Castellano involves thorough discussion of the patient’s options — whether the desired procedure is breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, tummy tuck, mommy makeover, face lift, or vaginal rejuvenation. Dr. Castellano believes that the most important goal in cosmetic surgery is patient satisfaction and aligning patient’s desires with realistic expectations.

With a reputation among patients as being dedicated, thorough and kind, Dr. Castellano and his friendly team will guide you through the decision-making process and during your recovery. This ensures an outcome that will give you that “just beautiful” feeling you’ve been imagining.

Castellano Cosmetic Surgery center has two surgical suites on site that are certified by the State of Florida. These surgical suites allow for the privacy, comfort and ease of access that can’t be found in a traditional hospital or surgery center setting.

The specialists at Castellano Cosmetic Surgery bring you the best in cosmetic procedures in a beautiful, serene setting. Esthetics Specialist Rashae Doyle MPAS, PA-C offers traditional injectable treatments such as Juvederm® and Botox® Cosmetic, as well as a vast array of non-surgical specialty treatments for the body and face.

Esthetic laser specialist Caroll Delo, CCE, CME offers multiple FDA-approved laser treatments for hair removal, tattoo removal and skin resurfacing in addition to medical-grade skin care products and treatments.

105 S. MacDill Ave., Suite 203 | Tampa, FL 33609 | p. 813.872.6093 | f. 813.534.5079 | www.castellanocosmeticsurgery.com

© 2017 Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog