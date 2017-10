Larry Williams, M.D. and Mindi Giglio, D.O.

Tampa Bay Surgical Group

Specialties: General Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Breast Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Endovascular Diagnosis and Surgery, Wound Care

Dr. Larry Williams and Dr. Mindi Giglio offer comprehensive advanced surgical techniques, coupled with personalized, friendly care in their St. Petersburg practice. Together, they treat a wide spectrum of general surgical issues including hernias, gallbladder disease, wounds and colon and breast cancer, with a focus on minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Williams also brings to the practice expertise in the vascular surgical field treating aortic aneurysms, carotid artery and peripheral vascular disease, with emphasis on endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), and stents for occlusive disease of the legs.

Dr. Williams graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He went on to his General Surgery residency at University of Illinois and completed his Vascular Surgery training at Northwestern University. He is board certified in General and Vascular Surgery. Dr. Williams is the Medical Director for the Wound Healing Center at St. Anthony’s Hospital and Director of Wound Care at Kindred Hospital. He resides with his wife in St. Petersburg, where they raised two daughters, who have also gone on to become physicians.

Dr. Giglio joined Dr. Williams in practice in 2014. After completing medical school at Nova Southeastern University, she went on to General Surgery residency at Largo Medical Center. She served as chief surgical resident from 2013-2014. She serves on the Breast Leadership Committee at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Dr. Giglio and her husband live in St. Petersburg with their two dogs.

Dr. Williams and Dr. Giglio operate and care for patients at St. Anthony’s Hospital and Kindred Hospital. They welcome you to their St. Petersburg practice and look forward to becoming trusted partners in your medical care.

995 16th Street North | St. Petersburg, FL 33705 | p. 727.894.4738 | f. 727.823.6710 | www.tampabaysurgicalgroup.com

