Meenakshi Jain, M.D., FACOG
Jain Gynecology
Specialties: Da Vinci Robotics, Interstim For Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, MonaLisa Vaginal Rejuvenation, Pelvic Pain Management.
Meenakshi Jain, M.D., FACOG, demonstrates professionalism and expertise at every level. Dr. Jain is an Epicenter surgeon teaching robotics at St. Pete General, one of two epicenters in the state of Florida, and of of twenty six epicenters devoted to teaching robotics to surgeons in the whole country. She has done more than 2,000 Robotic cases in the last 5 years and has done TV interviews on the benefits of Robotics.
Dr. Jain is a Board Certified Gynecologist and has been a practicing OB/GYBN for over 25 years in the St. Petersburg area. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology (FACOG). She is an honorable member of American Society of Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pinellas County Medical Society, American Laparoscopic Society, Who’s Who in America, the Top 100 Gynecologists in the United States.
Dr. Jain uses the DaVinci Robot for minimally invasive outpatient surgeries like hysterectomies, fibroid removal, Endometriosis management, etc. She also specializes in management of Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Interstitial Cystitis. She specializes in Interstim Neuromodulation Therapy for urinary and fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. She offers cosmetic gynecological procedures like Labioplasty and Vaginal Rejuvenation.
She is now offering MonaLisa Touch Therapy, which is an innovative FDA approved laser procedure for painful sex, vulvovaginal atrophy, vaginal dryness in post-partum and menopausal women, who either cannot take estrogen, or choose not to use hormone therapy. It is a pain free, quick procedure with patients noticing a marked improvement in a few days, which lasts for a long time.
For more details go to www.monalisatouch.com.
3275 66th Street North, Suites 7 & 8 | St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | p. 727.343.2568 | www.jaingynecology.com
