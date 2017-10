Tower Radiology Centers

Setting the Standard in Radiology

Specialties: MRI, CT, PET/CT, Mammography, Breast Biopsies, X-Ray, Ultrasound, and Nuclear Cardiology.

Congratulations to our radiologists, Gregg Baran, MD, FACR; Cliff Davis, MD; Raj Kedar, MD, FACR; Krishna Nallamshetty, MD; Raul Otero, MD, FACR; and Bruce Zwiebel, MD, FACR, FSIR; who continue to be featured in Tampa Bay Metro’s Doctors of Distinction by making the Best Doctors® List year after year. Tower Radiology Centers are affiliated with the radiologists of Radiology Associates of Florida, PA and Florida Interventional Specialists. Tower’s team of radiologists is comprised of 70 plus board-certified radiologists who sub-specialize in Neuroradiology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiac, Thoracic, Nuclear Medicine, Breast Imaging, Vascular Interventional, Neurointerventional, Pediatric, Body and Emergency Radiology. The radiologists also participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as the primary teaching faculty at USF, Radiology.

Tower is excited to announce the latest addition of a new Extremity Open MRI and a Weight-Bearing Open MRI. These uniquely advanced modalities provide the patient with a comfortable open air experience putting claustrophobic patients at ease, while providing a quick, targeted MRI exam. Tower’s 14 outpatient centers hold accreditations in multiple modalities and also offers a CT Lung Cancer Screening Center and a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, all designated by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Tower utilizes a number of patient safety protocols which includes a utilization review system to tailor CT imaging, decreasing radiation exposure and by also joining the Alliance for Radiation Safety in Pediatric Imaging by pledging to “Image Gently” when caring for children. Tower Radiology Centers offer patients the full package of efficiency, reliability, expertise and convenience with the goal to offer the highest possible quality of care.

14 Locations Throughout Tampa, Wesley Chapel, Brandon & Sun City

p. 813.642.6524 | f. 813.879.1809 | www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com

