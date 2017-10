Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World

Whiskey Tampa Foxtrot

If you are a whiskey lover then you certainly don’t want to miss the 1st Annual Whiskey Foxtrot to be held on Saturday, October 14 hosted by Bern’s Steak House and the Epicurean Hotel.

Sample more than 200 hand-crafted whiskeys and enjoy tasting samples from local restaurants to complement the tasting. Participating restaurants include Rooster & The Till, Locale Market, Elevage, Bern’s Steak House, Haven and Buddy Brew Coffee. Enjoy afternoon seminars to learn more about this spirit led by industry experts.

Proceeds benefit Operation First Response whose mission is to serve all branches of our nation’s Wounded Heroes/Disabled Veterans and their families with personal and financial needs.

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Epicurean Hotel, 1207 S. Howard Ave. Tampa, FL 33606

Cost: General Admission – $95, Seminars – $20 add-on

For tickets, visit www.whiskeytampafoxtrot.com.

