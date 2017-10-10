Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World

Whiskey Tampa Foxtrot
If you are a whiskey lover then you certainly don’t want to miss the 1st Annual Whiskey Foxtrot to be held on Saturday, October 14 hosted by Bern’s Steak House and the Epicurean Hotel.
Sample more than 200 hand-crafted whiskeys and enjoy tasting samples from local restaurants to complement the tasting. Participating restaurants include Rooster & The Till, Locale Market, Elevage, Bern’s Steak House, Haven and Buddy Brew Coffee. Enjoy afternoon seminars to learn more about this spirit led by industry experts.
Proceeds benefit Operation First Response whose mission is to serve all branches of our nation’s Wounded Heroes/Disabled Veterans and their families with personal and financial needs.
When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Epicurean Hotel, 1207 S. Howard Ave. Tampa, FL 33606
Cost: General Admission – $95, Seminars – $20 add-on
For tickets, visit www.whiskeytampafoxtrot.com.
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Prost! Oktoberfest Returns To Tampa’s Waterfront.October 03, 2017
CITY | Susanne Bartsch: Art-a-PorterSeptember 21, 2017
METROMixer held at The Iberian RoosterSeptember 21, 2017
METRO PIX: Pride & Passion 2017July 31, 2017
Get Kool with The RowdiesJuly 01, 2017
SeaGrapes Wine and Food FestivalMay 10, 2017
59th Annual Tampa Bay Heart BallApril 26, 2017
Hosting Your Own Wine Tasting PartyApril 25, 2017
Pride & Passion: Cirque de MascaradeApril 24, 2017
Start Your Engines!March 10, 2017
Gasparilla Music Festival Returns To Tampa’s RiverwalkMarch 09, 2017
The Gasparilla International Film Festival Returns To TampaFebruary 27, 2017
Celebrate Hollywood Awards Night at Tampa TheatreFebruary 22, 2017
Sant’ Yago Knight Parade Takes Over Ybor CityFebruary 07, 2017
Masquerade-Themed Bollywood Nights 2017 CelebrationFebruary 06, 2017
The Pirates Are Poised To Invade Our Shores!January 24, 2017
Arrrrrr … Fun For Swashbucklers Of All Ages!January 19, 2017
METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXIDecember 07, 2016
Ring in 2017 Rooftop StyleDecember 06, 2016
METRO PIX: CITY: Fashion + Art + CultureNovember 03, 2016
Events: Celebrating Cuban Culture At Pavilion XXXINovember 01, 2016
Getting A Groove OnOctober 11, 2016
METRO PIX: Martinis For MoffittSeptember 23, 2016
METRO Sponsored Event: The FARA Energy BallSeptember 12, 2016
EVENT: The Beach TampaAugust 03, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Rooftop Eve 2016February 18, 2016
Social Pix: Tuxes & TailsDecember 31, 2015
Social Pix: Pavilion XXXDecember 22, 2015
Ring in the New Year at Tampa’s Rooftop EveDecember 15, 2015
Naughty or Nice?October 29, 2015
CITY: Fashion + Art + CultureOctober 19, 2015
12 German Phrases To ‘Drop’ At Oktoberfest TampaOctober 01, 2015
It’s “Talk Like A Pirate Day”September 19, 2015
Celebrate SinatraSeptember 12, 2015
Social Scene: Martinis for MoffittSeptember 11, 2015
TECH: Rethinking Social MediaAugust 26, 2015
Karamu XXVI at Tampa’s Lowry Park ZooJuly 29, 2015
Pride & Passion 2015July 18, 2015
Bern’s Winefest No. 18 recapJuly 15, 2015
Rays On The Runway A Huge SuccessJune 27, 2015
Rays on the RunwayJune 10, 2015
Sensational Summer EntertainingJune 08, 2015
FUN & TEQUILAMay 18, 2015
Heart Gallery Gala 2015May 13, 2015
Bollywood NightsMay 12, 2015
Circle of RedApril 07, 2015
Fashion Funds The CureApril 03, 2015
Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo Presents Karamu XXVIIFebruary 27, 2015
Giving Back: Vivek & Sharmila SethJanuary 05, 2015
PINBOARDDecember 30, 2014
Rooftop Eve PartyDecember 17, 2014
Pavilion XXIXDecember 15, 2014
CITYOctober 24, 2014
Pride & Passion 2014September 12, 2014
Rays On The RunwaySeptember 12, 2014
Calendar of EventsSeptember 08, 2014
CITY: Fashion+Art+CultureSeptember 08, 2014
SUMMER WITH STYLEJuly 10, 2014
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
The Best Education Apps (iOS)
October 09, 2017
CHILDREN’S ORTHOPAEDIC & SCOLIOSIS SURGERY ASSOCIATES
October 09, 2017
DR. JONATHAN P. URSHAN, D.C., B.A.
October 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.