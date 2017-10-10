Celebrate National Gumbo Day

Bring the signature dish of New Orleans’ cuisine into your kitchen with the delicious Mumbo Jumbo Seafood Gumbo recipe from Roux. On October 12, guests who dine at Roux will be offered a complimentary tasting portion of gumbo to every diner in celebration of the holiday.
Roux, located in Tampa on MacDill Avenue, takes guests on a culinary journey through New Orleans, creatively weaving together the eclectic cuisines of The Big Easy with the staple dishes of Southern cuisine that Floridians know and love. With a menu and kitchen helmed by renowned Louisianan chefs, you can bet Roux’s gumbo, made with Gulf shrimp, blue crab fingers, Gulf redfish, crawfish and white rice, is top-notch.
Mumbo Jumbo Seafood Gumbo
Roux
Tampa, Florida
Yields 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
2 gallons Shrimp stock (shells from peeled shrimp)
2 tsp Minced garlic
2 cups Chopped celery
2 cups Chopped yellow onion
1 cup Chopped green pepper
¼ cup Tomato paste
1 ½ cup Dark roux (2 cups of flour, 2 cups of canola oil)
2 tbsp Salt
1 tsp Black pepper
2 tsp Granulated garlic
1 ½ tsp Cayenne pepper
¼ tsp Celery salt
2 each Bay leaves
1 lb Crawfish meat, with fat
1 lb Redfish chunks
1 lb Shrimp (16/20)
Method:
Make your roux. Cook on medium in a frying pan until the roux is the color of a penny, but do not scorch.
Add vegetables and stock to a large pot.
Add your roux, cook on medium and let it reduce.
Add tomato paste. Let simmer for up to 2 hours.
Add seafood and let simmer for 15 minutes.
Enjoy!
Roux is located at 4205 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33611
813.443.5255 | www.rouxtampa.com
© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc. Publication
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Celebrates 10th AnniversarySeptember 22, 2017
Damn The Weather: Soothing Cocktail RecipesSeptember 08, 2017
A Foodie In ParadiseAugust 04, 2017
7 Tips to Master the Grill This SummerJuly 14, 2017
10 Tips to Make Outdoor Parties UnforgettableMay 27, 2017
The Independents: Locale MarketApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Cask Social KitchenApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Ocean HaiApril 26, 2017
The Independents: Beach Bar at Bay Harbor HotelApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Anise Global GastrobarApril 25, 2017
The Independents: Birch & VineApril 25, 2017
The Independents: RouxApril 25, 2017
Delectable Cuisine On The GreenApril 24, 2017
A Spring-Inspired Easter BrunchApril 06, 2017
Sláinte! Raise A Glass To St. Patrick.March 15, 2017
Chef Luke Decker: Passionate, Creative and Intense.March 14, 2017
Love Is In The AirFebruary 06, 2017
Delicious Lamb RecipesFebruary 02, 2017
The Zombie Pirate: The Perfect Grog For Ye Maties!January 27, 2017
Creating A Culinary DestinationJanuary 10, 2017
5 Festive Cocktail RecipesDecember 24, 2016
Best of Metro 2017: Dining & SpiritsDecember 06, 2016
Getaway: Wine Country ExtraordinaireNovember 30, 2016
Foodie: Not Just Another Gastro PubOctober 25, 2016
It’s A Sweet, Sweet LifeSeptember 06, 2016
Grape Ideas For Heart-Healthy MealsAugust 04, 2016
Gettin’ Tiki With ItJuly 29, 2016
Foodie: Pushing Culinary BoundariesJuly 21, 2016
The Noodle CrazeJuly 18, 2016
National Mojito Day CocktailsJuly 11, 2016
Must Try: Cheese and Charcuterie at The MillMay 25, 2016
METRO PIX: Bern’s Winefest VIP Party & Grand TastingMay 11, 2016
Metro’s Top 5 Cinco de Mayo Drink RecipesMay 05, 2016
What To Do: Got To WaZooMay 04, 2016
Bern’s Steak House Wins James Beard AwardMay 04, 2016
Must Try: The Wood-Fired Salsiccia PizzeApril 25, 2016
Celebrated Chef Marc Murphy Opens Grey SaltMarch 29, 2016
Easter Egg Dyeing GuideMarch 26, 2016
Make Your Ham Brunch Shine This SpringMarch 25, 2016
Tampa Bay, Raise A Green Glass To St. Patrick!March 17, 2016
Celebrate National Margarita DayFebruary 22, 2016
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen in TampaFebruary 19, 2016
Aye … Party Like A Pirate!January 29, 2016
FarmTable KitchenDecember 31, 2015
Holiday Drink RecipesNovember 24, 2015
Sensational Sides for the HolidaysNovember 20, 2015
Sip and SavorNovember 10, 2015
Great Wines For The Holiday SeasonNovember 09, 2015
Sweet Halloween CocktailsOctober 30, 2015
Tampa Chef Performs In The Big AppleOctober 05, 2015
Chef Inspires PassionSeptember 21, 2015
PROST! HOFBRÄUHAUS ST. PETERSBURG OPENSSeptember 15, 2015
Must Try: The Rococo Steak Bacon FlightSeptember 12, 2015
Must Try: The Fabled Rococo BurgerSeptember 11, 2015
Stillwaters TavernSeptember 09, 2015
Cheers to an Endless SummerAugust 28, 2015
Savory Starters on the GrillAugust 22, 2015
Share
About Author
(0) Readers Comments
7 Mouthwatering Burgers to Grill
May 22, 2015
Make A Splash
June 05, 2015
METRO HOME: Dream Outdoor Kitchen
May 22, 2015
The Face of Hospitality & Public Relations
February 20, 2017
THE FACE OF COLLABORATIVE LAW
July 07, 2016
Celebrate Fine Whiskeys from Around the World
October 10, 2017
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
October 10, 2017
The Best Education Apps (iOS)
October 09, 2017
CHILDREN’S ORTHOPAEDIC & SCOLIOSIS SURGERY ASSOCIATES
October 09, 2017
DR. JONATHAN P. URSHAN, D.C., B.A.
October 09, 2017
Inspired By The Sun
I see ideas for my wife's birthday!
Raise A Glass To St. Patrick
I can't wait to try a few of these recipes. Thx.