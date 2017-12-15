METRO PIX: Pavilion XXXII

When:

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Where:

Tampa Museum of Art

The annual black tie gala presented by PNC Bank for the Tampa Museum of Art was themed Made in Tampa Bay. Chairs for Pavilion XXXII were Maryann Ferenc & Chef Marty Blitz and Celia & Jim Ferman were the evenings honorees for their longtime commitment to the Museum.

The stunning décor was created by Ian Prosser and the outstanding team at Botanica International Design & Décor Studio, where the table scapes were designed to create restaurant-style dining spaces for each group and center pieces made with brussel sprouts, broccoli and cabbage.

Mise en Place catered the delicious passed hors d’oeuvres and dinner and each course was paired with outstanding reception and dinner wines.

During the live auction, due to the generous bidders, several of the items were doubled including the Private Evening at the Duncan McClellan Gallery, Golden Tickets at Amalie Arena and the Made in Florida Auction Package. Continental Wholesale Diamonds also provided a spectacular piece of diamond jewelry for a limited raffle drawing.

Guests ended the night on the dance floor dancing to the sounds of Denise Moore and the Helios Orchestra.

Tampa Bay METRO was a proud media sponsor.

Photography by FotoBohemia; www.fotobohemia.com

