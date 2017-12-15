The Rooftop Eve 2017

Everyone loves a party and New Year’s Eve is a great reason to get dressed up and celebrate the season. The all inclusive experience includes premium open bar, champagne all night and a dessert reception. “The 8th annual Rooftop Eve 2017, All that Glitters is Gold, will once again be presented by Continental Wholesale Diamonds,” said Stephen Hickey and Monica Varner, Rooftop Eve Co-Founders. “We are excited to host Tampa’s premiere New Year’s Eve event and look forward to ringing in 2018 with everyone.”

The fun happens all night long with live entertainment by Phase5 and DJ Papi from Wild Out Entertainment. Make sure to wear your dancing shoes because the music will certainly get you out on the dance floor. The downtown Tampa location is perfect to watch the fireworks display and ring in 2018.

“This year we have added VIP tables for 4, that will have a fantastic view of the fireworks,” said Hickey. “We are looking forward to transforming the rooftop for another glamorous and elegant evening, that will once again benefit our community partner, the DeBartolo Family Foundation.” If you plan to go with a group or want VIP service, consider a private cabana complete with lounge seating, cocktail server, bottle service and a private bar. The event usually sells out, so make sure to join the celebration and get tickets in advance.



When: December 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: Downtown Tampa, Top Floor of Ft. Brooke Parking Garage, 107 N. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

Tickets: $185 Advance, $200 Regular, $225 Door (if available)

www.TheRoofTopEve.com

