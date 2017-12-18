BEST OF METRO 2018: Health & Beauty

Best of Health and Beauty

Nouvelle Beauty Bar

Best Downtown St. Petersburg Salon to be Pampered

The modern decor is chic and inviting for a manicure, pedicure, waxing or facial. Relax with a glass of wine or champagne and let the stresses of life float away.

727.896.2700; www.nouvellebeautybar.com.

CAMP

Best Fitness Camp For Adults

With a philosophy that kids should not have all the fun, this fitness studio combines yoga, cycling and circuit training classes. The variety of classes at CAMP assures you’ll never get bored. The instructors are motivating and help each member reach their fitness goals. Childcare is offered for little ones.

813.999.1900; www.camptampa.com.

Blowbar Express Styling Salon

Best Premier Blow Dry Bar

Blowbar in South Tampa is your place for a great blow out. No color or cuts, just a beautiful silky blow. For a special occasion or event, the stylists will create a straight, curly or wavy hair look. Now offering brow and lash services, spray tans and body waxing.

813.876.2569; www.blowbarexpress.com.

Pia Esthetics Day Spa & Body Shop

Best Brazilian Wax in the Bay

Pia’s Day spa shines for their Brazilian Wax, and other top quality waxing services at four locations- South Tampa, Westchase, St. Petersburg and Orlando. Other spa services include nails, massage, facials, eyelash extensions, microblading and spray tan.

Tampa – 813.831.2418; www.bypia.com.

Faces of South Tampa

Best Place to Refresh the Face & Body

Whether it is a facial, injectables, fillers, laser or coolsculpting, Faces offers a variety of custom services to improve the body and soul. Located in a historic building on Bayshore Blvd., Faces is the place to receive a variety of treatments to feel and look your best.

813.443.5134; www.facesofsouthtampa.com.

Spa Evangeline at The Epicurean Hotel

Best Boutique Spa

Located on the ground floor of the Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa, Spa Evangeline, a boutique day spa with five treatment rooms, features a delectable menu of body, skincare, beauty rituals, along with couples’ spa packages.

813.999.8742; www.spaevangeline.com.

Spa Jardin

Best Relaxation Spa

Melt away the stress inside this cute bungalow that offers a private outdoor oasis, or inside enjoy a signature massage, facial or pedicure. The heavenly scent will transport you into another place and time upon entering. The body and skincare products are available in the gift shop.

813.835.9549; www.spajardin.com.

Rock Spa & Salon

Best Relaxation Spot Inside The Hard Rock

Stresses of the day will melt away inside the Rock Spa at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Enjoy a signature mani/pedi, facial or float away with a Synchronicity massage that will help reduce the stress of life, while listening to a custom soundtrack.

813.627.7650; www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/rock-spa.htm.

You Glow Spray Tan

Best UV-Free Tanning Salon

For a safe and flawless tan, You Glow Spray Tan will educate you on the benefits of sunless tanning, proper maintenance techniques and offer advice and products that will improve sunless tanning results.

813.876.4560; www.youglowspraytan.com.

Crave

Best All Natural Nail Spa

There are only sweet and calming scents inside Crave, a nail spa with health and well-being in mind. Using all natural products and no harmful chemicals for manicures and pedicures. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Soho: 813.252.6567; www.cravespa.com.

The Grand Beauty Spa

Best Spot to Revive with New Style

Located on Kennedy Avenue is a beauty spa offering full service salon and beauty services. The stylists will create a new look and expert coloring for clients, or they can enjoy a day spa package with a spa lunch included.

813.874.7674; www.grandbeautyspa.com.

Sandpearl Spa

Best Spa by the Beach

The Spa at Sandpearl pampers guests with a full menu of ocean-inspired treatments and salon services right on Clearwater Beach. The 12,000-square-foot Clearwater Spa inside the Sandpearl Hotel features seven private treatment rooms, including two sumptuous Couples Suites.

727.674.4140; www.sandpearl.com.

Glow Couture Day Spa

Best Overall Wellness Spa

The boutique spa tucked in a bungalow home in Palma Ceia offers a retreat to refresh and recharge. Owner, Wesley Winer and her experienced staff, will take care of your every need from custom skincare treatments to massages, nails, waxing, airbrush tanning and more. You’ll be sure to leave GLOWing.

813.832.8000; www.glowdayspatampa.com.

Red Bamboo Medi Spa

Best Medical Aesthetics Spa

For the past nine years, Red Bamboo has been THE medi-spa leader in West Central Florida. Whether you are interested in basic medical aesthetic treatments with Botox of Fillers, or something more advanced like Hair Restoration or Laser Liposuction, Red Bamboo is THE place in Tampa Bay.

727.726.6100; www.RBmedispa.com.

LA Fitness

Best Place to Get in Shape

To work out with the latest technology and fitness instruction, LA Fitness in south Tampa offers a comprehensive facility with indoor pool, group fitness classes, indoor cycling, basketball, personal training and more.

813.775.6492; www.lafitness.com.

Spa Sudeva

Best Stress Reliever Spa

Escape inside Spa Sudeva for spa services that are far beyond the ordinary and begin a journey of relaxation and healing. The rituals are inspired by exotic and ancient modalities of Europe and the Far East. Offering facials, massages and even Reiki Energy rituals.

813.837.4300; www.spasudeva.com.

Pure Barre

Best LTB Place

A mix of pilates and ballet, the body will be transformed and have you looking and feeling your best in no time with LTB, Lift, Tone, Burn. With ten locations throughout the Bay area, there is a location near you.

813.254.8663; www.purebarre.com.

Massage Studio

Best Convenient Massage Studio

The Tampa and St. Petersburg Massage Studio locations offer affordable, convenient and luxurious massage therapy seven days a week. Soothe your mind and body with a pampering massage.

Tampa – 813.879.3700, St. Pete – 727.823.3700; www.massagestudiospa.com.

Salamander Spa

Best Optimal Well Being Spa

Spend the day inside a tranquil and peaceful spa with four signature treatments to refresh and restore the mind, body and soul at the Salamander® Spa, Tampa Bay, located at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort. The cashmere quench wrap is heavenly with scents of cinnamon, clove and ginger painted on the body. Salon services and Day packages are available.

727.942.5258; www.innisbrookgolfresort.com.

Life Time Athletic & Life Spa

Best Place to Get Fit & Get A Makeover

If you’re looking for the ultimate in fitness, health and overall wellness, Life Time is it. Offering everything from yoga to pilates, indoor/outdoor cycling, personal training, kids’ activities, a spa, nutrition assessments and the Life Cafe, it’s your one stop shop for health and well being.

813.262.1300; www.lifetime.life.

Whole Aveda Salon Spa

Best Inner Well-Being Spa

With four Pinellas locations: Largo, Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Oldsmar, Whole Aveda prides themselves on helping you to feel Whole. With everything from hair services to nails and waxing, makeup and Aveda products, this is the place to escape and relax.

Oldsmar-813.854.4455; www.wholespa.com.

Body Electric Yoga Company

Best Place to Get Your Zen On

Offering good vibes and a great community, The Body Electric believes that when people practice yoga, it makes the world a better place. With workshops, special classes, events and merchandise, preregistering for classes is not required. Get strong and flexible in your body, mind & spirit.

727.490.ZEN1; www.thebodyelectricyoga.com.

Pallavi Luxury Spa

Best Transformation Spa

The signature spa at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, specializes in new beginnings and meaningful transformations. Pallavi, meaning new leaf, is the guiding light behind all of their treatments and therapeutic rituals.

727.281.9577; www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/spa.

Burn Boot Camp

Best Place to Get Your Burn On

With an average burn of 700 calories per camp, you’ll get the best workout in just 45 minutes. They offer free childcare and free Saturday classes to try them out. Change your life, change your community, feel the burn. Locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Westchase – 813.925.9116; www.burnbootcamp.com.

Blo Blow Dry Bar

Best Blow Out for a Night Out

Located near International Plaza, Blo Blow Dry Bar opens as early as 7am until as late as 9pm. Their expert “bloers” will deliver by smoothing and sculpting your tresses into runway ready locks.

813.877.2639; www.blomedry.com.

Glam & Glow Studio

Best Place for Eyelash Extensions

Enhance your beauty with eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and spray tans to look and feel like a better version of yourself every day.

813.992.9920; www.glamandglowstudio.com.

The Salon & Spa at Mystic Hair

Best Indulgent Spa

For over 20 years, this specialty spa not only is tops for hair cuts, color and extensions, but they also offer some of the best in facials, massages, skin treatments and nail care. Located in Carrollwood.

813.264.2215; www.mystichair.com.

Safety Harbor Resort & Spa

Best Spa to Play & Stay

Since 1925, the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa has been known as a unique place “where healing waters flow.” With several packages offering spa services, overnight stays, dining and even weddings, this gem is worth a visit.

727.726.1161; www.safetyharborspa.com.

© Tampa Bay METRO Magazine & Blog | A Metro Life Media, Inc.