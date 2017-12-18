BEST OF METRO 2018: Style & Décor

Best of Style and Décor

Val’s Home Décor

Best Place to Accessorize the Home

Within a warehouse setting in Carrollwood, there are aisles of home décor accessories to make your house a home. From table top décor to unique finds in florals, vases, candles, mirrors, and objects d’art, there is a huge selection of objects to create the ideal home, office or special event décor.

813.963.6717; www.valshomedecor.com.

Sara’s Karma Chic Boutique

Best Styling with Flair

Owner Sara Quintero brings the latest West coast apparel styles to the Tampa Bay area at her boutique in South Tampa, along with jewelry and gifts designed by local artisans. Stop in to discover her latest finds with social consciousness to make a positive impact locally.

813.785.2388; Visit on Facebook.

Brocante Vintage Market

Best Antique Shopping in St. Pete

Brocante is 15,000 square feet of vintage bliss in St. Petersburg. Brocante captures all of the excitement of a vintage street market with multiple vendors, bringing their own style and selection to sell only on the first weekend of each month. This limited engagement creates an air of excitement, as items are claimed and treasures find their new home.

727.328.8630; www.brocantemarket.com.

Ansley Z Kids Co.

Best Children’s Boutique

Located in Sundial in St. Pete and near her flagship boutique, owner Jackie Zumba opened a children’s boutique specializing in clothing for boys and girls, accessories, shoes, toys and gifts. The store’s name comes from her own daughter, Ansley.

727.826.0732; www.ansleyzkidsco.com.

The Haute Shop Boutique

Best Style on a Budget

Stay on trend with the latest fashions in dresses, tops, pants, accessories and more from The Haute Shop owners, Amanda Gluck and Jocelyn McKnight. Look date night ready with the stylish fashions that are right on trend.

813.258.8100; Visit on Facebook at TheHauteShopBoutique or on Instagram Hauteshoptampa.

Mermosa Formerly Cerulean Blu

Best Resort Wear Boutique

In the spring 2018, Owner, Desiree Noisette will install a tasting lounge and sidewalk lounge carrying mermaid-themed sparkling wines. The shop will offer a wide selection of bathing suits, dresses, tops, sandals and accessories that are colorful and fun for the Tampa Bay lifestyle.

727.498.8984; www.ceruleanblu.com.

Clayton Gray Home

Best Inspired Home Décor & Gifts

Owner Wendy Garraty searches the design markets to showcase and stock her online shop with unique and creative furniture, artwork, accessories, mirrors, lighting, jewelry and gifts. Her new brick and mortar location will open soon in Channelside.

813.250.3663; www.claytongrayhome.com.

Deborah Kent’s

Best Boutique Filled with European Fashions

Filled with the latest designs from Paris, London, Milan, New York and California, owner Deborah Skyrms travels the world to bring the latest womens’ designs to her shop in South Tampa. Discover the latest trends in apparel, shoes and accessories from casual to classics.

813.259.1150; www.deborahkents.com.

Casa Nova

Best Unique Home Fashions

Casa Nova is a home boutique store offering home interiors, local art, lighting, rugs, mirrors, gifts and accessories with eclectic, one-of-a-kind home décor for more than 10 years. A wide selection of custom, upholstered furniture from chairs to sofas are available in thousands of fabrics. Design partners and onsite staff are available to provide inspiration to create a new look for your home.

813.837.8282; www.shopcasanova.com.

Meredith Haws Jewelry Design

Best Local Jewelry Designer

Designer Meredith Haws draws inspirations from her travels to create unique one-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets and earrings, using colorful and exotic stones and rare found objects. Meredith is a lover of all animals and proud supporter of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Available at Deborah Kent’s, The Oxford Exchange, Jackie Z Style Co. or online.

813.992.5395; www.meredithhawsjewelry.com.

Silver Queen

Best Place Setting

If you are looking for a unique gift, step into a beautiful and expansive showroom, where you will find a large selection of silver, china, flatware, ornaments and crystal. Whether you are searching for the perfect wedding, baby shower or birthday gift, stop in to view the vast inventory.

800.262.3134; www.silverqueen.com.

Ethan Allen

Best Furniture and Home Furnishings

Ethan Allen provides two convenient locations in Citrus Park and Brandon to search and seek a new living room sofa, dining room table and chairs, rugs, lighting and decor to furnish or update your home. Design services available.

Citrus Park – 813.920.9696, Brandon – 813.621.7585; www.ethanallen.com.

Salt Pines

Best Casual Outdoor Life Boutique

For those seeking the best in outdoor apparel, gifts and accessories, Salt Pines offers the latest brands including Rodd & Gunn, Lauren James, Everly, Southern March and Bourbon and Boweties, Yeti and more for both men and women. Shop online or visit the shop in Old Hyde Park Village.

813.644.5991; www.saltpines.com.

Paradise Island

Best Couture Boutique

For personal service and the latest in fashionable trends, owner Maggie Carson and her staff stock her South Tampa Boutique with the best designer fashions, including Rag & Bone, Helmut Lang, Alice + Olivia, Missoni, Escada, Jean Paul Gaultier and Red Valentino.

813.805.2060; www.paradiseislandboutique.com.

Jackie Z Style Co.

Best Stylish Boutique for Men & Women

Owner Jackie Zumba, along with her husband Brian Kins, bring in the latest and fashionable trends to their St. Petersburg boutique in Sundial St. Pete. Designers include Theory, Ted Baker, Jovani, Trina Turk and more. Offering personal service to create style that reflects each client in a relaxed and luxurious setting.

727.258.4849; www.jackiezstyle.com.

Coton Colors

Best Place to Celebrate

Coton Colors offers a wide selection of fun and festive reasons to decorate in style. The bright, fun and happy inscriptions on plates, glasses, dishes and more are wonderful keepsakes and add fun to the table or make great gifts.

813.254.1251; www.coton-colors.com.

Reeves Import Motorcars

Best Place To Drive Away With New Wheels

This family owned and operated automobile dealership has been serving the Tampa Bay area for 46 years and is known for exceptional service and sales. Offering the most desired luxury brands in the market including Porsche, BMW, Maserati, Subaru, Audi, Land Rover and Volkswagen.

813.933.281; www.reevesimportmotorcars.com.

Georgette’s Boutique

Best Special Occasion Dress Salon

The best social gowns for prom, homecoming and special occasion dresses will be found at Georgette’s in South Tampa. Great customer service and gowns can also be custom ordered. A register will make sure that no two dresses will be worn to the same schools’ prom or homecoming.

813.254.1141; www.georgettesfashions.com.

Mosh Posh

Best Designer Consignment

For consigned designer handbags, women’s apparel, jewelry including Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and more, stop by the retail location in South Tampa. The website is available 24/7.

813.258.8800; www.mymoshposh.com.

The Pink Palm

Best Shop For All Things Lilly

The perfect style of classic and preppy is found at The Pink Palm, which carries the full line of colorful designs and creations of Lilly Pulitzer, that are colorful and cool any time of year. Wearable styles in the signatures pinks, blues and greens for dresses, tops, skirts and shorts. Specializing in special occasions and wedding Lilly attire.

813.259.9780; www.pinkpalmflorida.com.

London Philips

Best Modern Haberdashery

Located in Hyde Park Village, London Philips offers fashions for men who appreciate the classics, yet demand style and quality. Offering brands including Scotch and Soda, Billy Reid, Vince and GANT, any man can create a fashionable look for both day and night.

813.699.4423; www.londonphilips.com.

La France

Best Vintage & Retro Clothing

The selection is always changing at La France which has a wide selection of vintage clothing, accessories and hats to create a look from the past, and ideal for the next costume or themed party.

813.248.1381; Visit on Facebook.

The Blue Moon Trading Company

Best Unique Vintage Furniture Finds

A new location on Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa allowed Blue Moon to expanded to carry more home décor and products, while still seeking unexpected and unique found pieces from chairs, to tables, and distinctive furniture, lighting and accessories to make a house a home. Design services available.

813.839.2056; www.thebluemoontradingcompany.com.

Robyn Story Designs & Boutique

Best Trendy Home and Fashion Décor

Offering a wide variety of gifts for all occasions, this shop specializes in custom floral designs, gift baskets and offers a wide array of custom mirrors, framed art, home décor and accessory items for the fashion conscious. Each visit offers a chance to discover something new and unique.

813.931.9307; www.robynstorydesigns.com.

Deja Vu Consignment Furniture

Best Store To Get Lost and Find a Treasure

Bring your cell phone, a good friend, and take lots of pictures, because you may get lost in this behemoth 27,000 square feet of warehouse space. Deja Vu is loaded with a stylish inventory of armoires, sofas, shelving, mirrors, you name it.

727.328.8630; www.dejavuconsignmentfurniture.com.

Bespoke & Co.

Best Custom Clothier

The team at Bespoke & Co. works with its clients to provide the latest custom designs, fabrics and styles for suits, sport coats, pants and shirts for both men and women.

813.902.1963; www.bespokeandcofl.com.

Gold & Diamond Source

Best Place for Diamond Rings

Owners, Steve and Julie Weintraub, still hand select every diamond in their vast inventory. For over 30 years, their expansive 10,000 square foot building in Clearwater, houses more jewelry under one roof than anywhere else in the Southeastern United States. Each diamond purchase comes with a lifetime trade in policy.

727.573.9331; www.goldanddiamond.com.

Ferrari of Tampa Bay

Best Place for Your Dream Car

With a complete showroom renovation in 2017, Ferrari of Tampa Bay allows its customers to fully experience their phenomenal collection of new and vintage Ferraris. Clients can relax with an espresso while configuring their dream vehicle right in the dealership.

727.784.3377; www.ferraritampabay.com.

