METRO 2018 Private School List

Academy at the Lakes
Address: 2220 & 2331 Collier Parkway Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639
Phone: 813-948-7600
Fax: 813-949-0563
Website: www.academyatthelakes.org
Contact/Title: Paul Balser – Director of Enrollment Management
Year Founded: 1992
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SACS
Tuition Cost: $10,490 – $21,190
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 457
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 59
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 8:1
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes, PK3 – 8th only
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Academy of the Holy Names
Address: 3319 Bayshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-839-5371
Fax: 813-839-1486
Website: www.holynamestpa.org
Contact/Title: Pam Doherty, Director of Admission
Year: Founded 1881
Grade Levels: PK-8 Coed, 9-12 all girls
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SACS, AdvancED, FCC
Tuition Cost: $11,680 – $18,420
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 960
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 90
Average Class Size: 18
Student/Teacher Ratio: NR
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes, 23%
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes, elementary division, all girls high school
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes, 12 high school sports and 9 middle school sports (baseball, basketball, crew, cross country, golf, Jaguarettes dance, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball)
Foreign Language: Yes, Spanish, Latin
Music: Yes, Vocal and instramental
Art: Yes, Offered PK-12, includes photography, 2D, 3D, dramatic arts, and technical theatre
Computers: Yes, will be 2 to 1 using MacBook Airs and iPads for every student in grades 5-12. Classroom iPads for 1 through 4th grade Smart tables in PK and K. Completely wireless campus. Three state of the art technology labs that include three 3D printers and a 3D scanner.
Admiral Farragut Academy
Address: 501 Park St. N. St. Pete 33710
Phone: 727-384-5500
Fax: 727-347-5160
Website: www.farragut.org
Contact/Title: Pamela Pardi / Enrollment Director
Year Founded: 1933
Grade Levels: PreK-12
Accreditation: FCIS, SACS, SAIS, FKC
Tuition Cost: Lower = $13,000 – $20,000; Upper Day = $23,300; Board 8th -12th = $41,000 – $48,700
Percent Accepted: 93%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 440
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 65
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/ 25%
Religious Affiliation: No
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Bayshore Christian School
Address: 3909 S. Mac Dill Ave. Tampa Fl. 33611
Phone: 813-839-4297
Fax: 813-835-1404
Website: www.bayshorechristianschool.org
Contact/Title: Mrs. Melanie Humenansky, Head of School
Year Founded: 1971
Grade Levels: PK2 -12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $8,190 – $9765
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 250
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 10% sibling discount, 10% alumni discount, 20% active military family discount
Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational Christian
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Bell Shoals Baptist Academy
Address: 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-689-9183
Fax: No Fax
Website: www.bsbacademy.com
Contact/Title: Alli Freda – Registrar
Year Founded: 1965
Grade Levels: PK-8
Accreditation: ACSI
Tuition Cost: $3,800 – $7,200
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 437
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 45
Average Class Size: 10-24
Student/Teacher Ratio: 10: 1 or 2 (2 and 3 yrs); 12:1 (4 yrs); 16:1 (K-1); 18:1 (2-3); 20:1 (4) 24:1 (5-8)
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/5%
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Berkeley Preparatory School
Address: 4811 Kelly Road Tampa FL, 33615
Phone: 813-885-1673
Fax: 813-886-6933
Website: www.berkeleyprep.org
Contact/Title: Janie McIlvaine– Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1960
Grade Levels: Pre K-12
Accreditation: FCIS, SACS, FKC, SAIS, NAES, College Board
Tuition Cost: $17,660 – $24,680
Percent Accepted: N/A
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 1,320
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 175
Average Class Size: 15-20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, as well as close to 25 full and partial scholarships.
Religious Affiliation: Episcopalian
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Brandon Academy
Address: 801 Limona Road Brandon, FL, 33510
Phone: 813-689-1952
Fax: 813-651-4278
Website: www.brandon-academy.com
Contact/Title: Sondra Cliggitt – Principal; Alexis Vlk – Admissions Coordinator
Year Founded: 1970
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, FCIS, IBO, FKC, FHSAA
Tuition Cost: $9,700 – $11,500
Percent Accepted: 95%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 265
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 25
Average Class Size: 13-15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NR
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Calvary Christian High School
Address: 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd. Clearwater, FL. 33759
Phone: 727-449-2247
Fax: 727-461-5421
Website: www.cchs.us
Contact/Title: David Kilgore, Head of School
Year Founded: 2000
Grade Levels: 9-12
Accreditation: ACSI, SACS, FCIS
Tuition Cost: $13,100
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 540
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 49
Average Class Size: 18
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/33%
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Cambridge Christian School
Address: 6101 N. Habana Ave. Tampa FL 33614
Phone: 813-872-6744
Fax: 813-402-4548
Website: www.cambridge-christian.com
Contact/Title: Lisa Brennan Abbazia – Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1964
Grade Levels: PS3 -12
Accreditation: SACS, CSF, FKC, NCPSA
Tuition Cost: PS = $8,359; PK = $8,807; K-5 = $10,481; 1-5 = $11,814; 6th = $13,434, 7-8 = $14,077, 9-12 = $15,431
Percent Accepted: 80%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 650
Total Teachers Employed: 63
Average Class Size: 17
Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/20%
Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Canterbury School of Florida
Address: (PK3-Grade 4) 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE St. Petersburg 33704
(Grades 5-12) 990 62nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg 33702
Phone: 727-525-1419
Fax: 727-525-2545
Website: www.canterburyflorida.org
Contact/Title: Colin Wyenberg – Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1968
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAIS
Tuition Cost: $8,420 – $19,700
Percent Accepted: 81%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 475
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 22%
Religious Affiliation: Episcopal
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes (PK-8, Dress Code 9-12)
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes – for grades 6-12: Cheerleading, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Swimming, Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, Track & Field
Foreign Language: Yes – Mandarin Chinese and Spanish is mandatory for all students in PK3 – Grade 6. Grades 7-12 take Spanish, Mandarin, Latin or French
Music< Yes, Mandatory strings class for grades 3 and 4. Middle and Upper School band, chorus
Art: Yes, including AP Art offerings
Computers: Yes, One-to-One program in grades 1-8; BYOD program for grades 9-12; required Applied Tech and Design Tech courses for middle school students. Engineering and Programming courses available for Upper School students.
Carrollwood Day School
Address: 1515 W. Bearss Ave.Tampa 33613
First Grade through High School • Bearss Avenue Campus: 1515 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33613
Two year olds through Kindergarten • Early Childhood Campus: 12606 Casey Road, Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-920-2288
Fax: 813-920-8237
Website: www.carrollwooddayschool.org
Contact/Title: Dawn Schweitzer / Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1981
Grade Levels: PK2 – 12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAEYC, IBO, SACS, NAIS
Tuition Cost: $5,390 – $19,970
Percent Accepted: 62%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 1,042
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 113
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: varies
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 8%
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Central Baptist Christian School
Address: 402 E. Windhorst Rd. Brandon, FL 33510
Phone: 813-689-6133
Fax: 813-689-0011
Website: www.cbslions.com
Contact/Title: Dan Martin-Principal
Year Founded: 1980
Grade Levels: PreK3-12th
Accreditation: ACTS / NCSPA
Tuition Cost: $3,000 – $6,200
Percent Accepted: 90 percent
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 265
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 25
Average Class Size: 23
Student/Teacher Ratio: 25:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, 6 percent
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Christ the King Catholic School
Address: 3809 West Morrison Ave. Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-876-8770
Fax: 813-879-0315
Website: www.cks-school.org
Contact/Title: Danielle Welsh, Director of Advancement
Year Founded: 1949
Grade Levels: PreK4-8th grade
Accreditation: SACS, FCC, Middle States
Tuition Cost: $7,380 – $8,940
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 531
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 35 Full-Time / 7 Part-Time
Average Class Size: 26
Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/10%
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Citrus Park Christian School
Address: 7705 Gunn Highway Tampa, FL 33625
Phone: 813-920-3960
Fax: 813-926-1240
Website: www.citrusparkchristianschool.com
Contact/Title: Patty Gleason, Admin Asst.
Year Founded: 1983
Grade Levels: K3-12
Accreditation: FACCS, NCPSA, MSA/CESS
Tuition Cost: $6,380 – $9,065
Percent Accepted: 95%
Percent Who Go to College: 98%
Total Enrollment: 330
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 34
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes; 10% receiving
Religious Affiliation: Non-demoninational
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Additional Programs: Culinary Arts
Corbett Preparatory School of IDS
Address: 12015 Orange Grove Drive Tampa, FL 33618
Phone: 813-961-3087
Fax: 813-963-0846
Website: www.corbettprep.com
Contact/Title: Tara Novell, Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1968
Grade Levels: PreK3-8th Grade
Accreditation: International Baccalaureate, SACS, FCIS, FKC, AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $7,915 – $15,620
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 500
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 66
Average Class Size: 12-20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 8:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: No
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Dance: Yes
Drama: Yes
Clearwater Central Catholic High School
Address: 2750 Haines Bayshore Rd. Clearwater 33760
Phone: 727-531-1449 ext. 304
Fax: 727-451-0101
Website: www.ccchs.org
Contact/Title: Mrs. Tara Shea McLaughlin – Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1962
Grade Levels: 9-12
Accreditation: SACS, IB
Tuition Cost: $12,100 (Catholic Parish affiliated) – $14,450 (non-Parish affiliated)
Percent Accepted: 87%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 560
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 38
Average Class Size: 25
Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 35%
Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic – CCC accepts students of all faiths.
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Drama/Theatre Program: Yes
International Baccalaureate: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Corpus Christi Catholic School
Address: 9715 N. 56th St. Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Phone: 813-988-1722
Fax: 813-989-2665
Website: www.cccstt.org
Contact/Title: Dr. Carmen L. Caltagirone-Principal• Name of School Espiritu Santo Catholic Scho
Year Founded: 1964
Grade Levels: K-8
Accreditation: FCC, SACS, Middle States
Tuition Cost: $6,063 (Parish supporting)
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 181
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 20
Average Class Size: 25-30
Student/Teacher Ratio: K-8 11:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Espiritu Santo Catholic School
Address: 2405A Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor FL 34695
Phone: (727) 812-4650
Fax: (727) 812-4658
Website: www.ESCSchool.org
Contact/Title: Mrs. Margaret Penn, Principal
Year Founded: 2001
Grade Levels: PK3-8
Accreditation: FCC
Tuition Cost: $2,465 – $7,565
Percent Accepted: N/A
Percent Who Go To College: N/A
Total Enrollment: 416
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 41
Average Class Size: 19
Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes (Financial Aid Available); Free VPK
Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic, All Faiths Welcomed
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes.
Additional Programs: Gifted Program for K-8; Performing Arts Program
Family of Christ Christian School
Address: 16190 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: 813-558-9343 ext. 118
Fax: 813-977-0549
Website: www.foc-knights.com
Contact/Title: Jennifer Snow, Principal
Year Founded: 1999
Grade Levels: 6 weeks – 8th grade
Accreditation: National Lutheran School Association (NLSA)
Tuition Cost: $7,250
Percent Accepted: 80 %
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 361
Number of Teachers Employed: 29
Average Class Size: 19
Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA
Religious Affiliation: Lutheran
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Gateway Christian Academy & PreSchool
Address: 14205 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa FL 33613
Phone: 813-964-9800
Fax: 813-964-9808
Website: www.gcatampa.org
Contact/Title: Marisa Maldonado, Principal
Year Founded: 2003
Grade Levels: PK-12
Accreditation: SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, FLOCS (Florida League of Christian Schools
Tuition Cost: PreSchool – $5,760; Academy – $6,000
Percent Accepted: Formal Application & Interview Process
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 145
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 20
Average Class Size: 10-12
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, Accept School Readiness, Step Up For Students, John McKay
Religious Affiliation: Assemblies of God
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes, Basketball, Volleyball, Flag Football
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Hillel Academy
Address: 2020 W. Fletcher Ave. Tampa, FL 33612
Phone: 813-963-2242
Fax: 813-264-0544
Website: www.hillelacademytampa.com
Contact/Title: Cosmo Kunzelmann – Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1970
Grade Levels: TK-8
Accreditation: FKC, FCIS, Blue Ribbon Award School
Tuition Cost: $6,300 + – varies per grade
Percent Accepted: 90%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 125
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 41
Average Class Size: 12
Student/Teacher Ratio: 1:12
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/24%
Religious Affiliation: Jewish
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Incarnation Catholic School
Address: 5111 Webb Rd. Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-884-4502
Fax: 813-885-3734
Website: www.icstampa.org
Contact/Title: Ms. Marrie McLaughlin – Principal
Year Founded: 1964
Grade Levels: PK3 – 8
Accreditation: FCC
Tuition Cost: $6,050 – $7,200
Percent Accepted: 99%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 275
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 28
Average Class Size: 20-25
Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 25%
Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Indian Rocks Christian School
Address: 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774
Phone: 727-596-4342
Fax: 727-593-8778
Website: www.ircs.org
Contact/Title: Julie Cavonis – IRCS-Admissions@indianrocks.org
Year Founded: 1984
Grade Levels: PK2-12
Accreditation: ACSI, AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $10,000
Percent Accepted: 85%
Percent Who Go to College: 98%
Total Enrollment: 950
Number of Teachers Employed: 70
Average Class Size: 20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 14:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR
Religious Affiliation: Southern Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Additional Programs: STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Math
Jesuit High School
Address: 4701 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-877-5344
Fax: 813-872-1853
Website: www.jesuittampa.org
Contact/Title: Mr. Barry Neuburger, Principal
Year Founded: 1899
Grade Levels: 9-12 boys only
Accreditation: SACS
Tuition Cost: $15,575
Percent Accepted: 50%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 790
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: 24
Student/Teacher Ratio: 13:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ Need Based (25%, $1:95 million given)
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: No
Uniforms: No
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes, 1 to 1 iPad Program
Keswick Christian School
Address: 10101 54th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33708
Phone: 727-393-9100
Fax: 727-397-5378
Website: www.keswickchristian.org
Contact/Title: Clara Berrios- Admissions Director
Year Founded: 1953
Grade Levels: Infants -12th
Accreditation: ACSI, SACS
Tuition Cost: $3,495 – $11,700
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 98 %
Total Enrollment: 690
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: Varies
Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, 60%
Religious Affiliation: Protestant
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Keystone Prep High School
Address: 18105 Gunn Highway, Odessa, FL 33556
Phone: 813-264-4500
Fax: 813-963-0675
Website: www.keystoneprep.org
Contact/Title: PJ Trujillo, Head of School/Josephine Maggio, Administrative Assistant
Year Founded: 2013
Grade Levels: 9 – 12
Accreditation: New School Candidate FCIS
Tuition Cost: $18,500
Percent Accepted: By Interview
Percent Who Go to College: 67%
Total Enrollment: 65
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 10
Average Class Size: 7
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/25%
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes, basketball, cross country, track, cheerleading and robotics
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: No
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
The Montessori House Day School
Address: 5117 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL 33624
Phone: 813-961-9295
Fax: 813-961-8639
Website: www.montessorihousedayschool.com
Contact/Title: Crystal Sankey/Assistant Head of School
Year Founded: 1970
Grade Levels: PK-6
Accreditation: AMS, FKC, FCIS
Tuition Cost: $6,686 – $12,240
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 150
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 21
Average Class Size: 18
Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: No
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School
Address: 17524 Lakeshore Road, Lutz, FL 33558
Phone: 813-933-4750
Fax: 813-933-3181
Website: www.mtctampa.org
Contact/Title: Veronica DeMicheli, Enrollment Coordinator
Year Founded: 1954
Grade Levels: K-8
Accreditation: FCC, NCPSA
Tuition Cost: $5,974 – $7,600
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 400
Total Number of Teachers & Staff Employed: 49
Average Class Size: 26
Student/Teacher Ratio: 26:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/5%
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Nativity Catholic School
Address: 705 E. Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL 33511
Phone: 813-689-3395
Fax: 813-681-5406
Website: www.nativitycatholicschool.org
Contact/Title: Therese Alonso, Director of School Affairs/Enrollment
Year Founded: 1961
Grade Levels: PK3-8
Accreditation: Yes
Tuition Cost: $5,625
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 645
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 49
Average Class Size: 3yrs – 4 yrs =20; K – 1st = 23; 2nd = 30; 3rd – 8th = 35
Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1 Early Childhood; 18:1 Intermediate
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
New Horizons Country Day School
Address: 2060 Nebraska Ave. Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Phone: 727-785-8591
Fax: 727-786-8591
Website: www.newhorizonsprivateschool.net
Contact/Title: Kim Trocin – Administrator Margie Rose – Director
Year Founded: 1983
Grade Levels: Infants-5th Grade
Accreditation: NR
Tuition Cost: $6,000 – $7,800
Percent Accepted: 90%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 200
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30
Average Class Size: 18
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 1%
Religious Affiliation: No
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: No , but fitness, dance and gymnastics
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Northside Christian
Address: 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Phone: 727-541-7593
Fax: 727-546-5836
Website: www.nck12.com
Contact/Title: Tessa Madasz Director of Advancement/Admissions
Year Founded: 1971
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: ACSI, SACS
Tuition Cost: $6,670 – $12,800
Percent Accepted: 65%
Percent Who Go to College: 99%
Total Enrollment: 707
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: 16
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 20%
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Safety Harbor Montessori Academy
Address: 2669 McMullen Booth Road
Phone: 727-724-1767
Fax: 727-724-0289
Website: www.shma.us
Contact/Title: Lori Mikulaschek – Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1995
Grade Levels: PK2-8
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC
Tuition Cost: $8,400 – $15,200
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 185
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30
Average Class Size: 22
Student/Teacher Ratio: 2 year 6:1 / 3-6 12:1 / Elementary & MS 10:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: No
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Seffner Christian Academy
Address: 11605 Hwy 92 E. Seffner FL. 33584
Phone: 813-626-0001
Fax: 813-627-0330
Website: www.scacrusaders.com
Contact/Title: Bethea Cock/ Admissions Director
Year Founded: 1983
Grade Levels: PreK2-12th
Accreditation: ACSI, SACS
Tuition Cost: $4,675 – $8,050
Percent Accepted: 95%
Percent Who Go to College: 98%
Total Enrollment: 725
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 54
Average Class Size: 21/Varies by department
Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1 / Varies by class
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/10%
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Shorecrest Preparatory School
Address: 5101 First Street N.E., St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Phone: 727-456-7511
Fax: 727-527-4191
Website: www.shorecrest.org
Contact/Title: Dr. Jean Spencer-Carnes-Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1923
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: SACS, FCIS, FKC, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/AdvancED; Memberships NAIS, SAIS, CASE, ERB, NHS, CLS
Tuition Cost: $8,310 – $22,630
Percent Accepted: 76%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 955
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 101
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/17 %
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes, PK3-8; No, High school
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
World Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes; 1:1 iPads – Grades 5-8; 1:1 Laptops Grades 9-12
Skycrest Christian School
Address: 129 N. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765
Phone: 727-797-1186
Fax: 727-797-8516
Website: www.skycrestchristianschool.org
Contact/Title: Steven Clagg – Principal
Year Founded: 1971
Grade Levels: Age 1-4 year olds; K4 – 8
Accreditation: ACSI, SACS
Tuition Cost: $9,000-$9,500
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 470
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 45
Average Class Size: 20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes; 3-5%
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
St. Cecelia Interparochial Catholic School
Address: 1350 Court St. Clearwater, FL 33756
Phone: 727-461-1207
Fax: 727-446-9140
Website: www.st-cecelia.org
Contact/Title: Maryanne Del Monte, Development Director
Year Founded: 1948
Grade Levels: PreK3-8
Accreditation: FCC
Tuition Cost: $6,749 – $8,640
Percent Accepted: NR
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 474
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 36
Average Class Size: 16-23
Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1; grades 1-8 = 8:1, PreK4 = 10:1, Kindergarten = 10:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/15%
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
St. John’s Episcopal Parish Day School
Address: 906 S. Orleans Ave.
Phone: 813-849-5200
Fax: 813-258-2548
Website: www.stjohnseagles.org
Contact/Title: Cindy Fenlon/ Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1951
Grade Levels: K(4) – 8
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, Member: NAES, MISBO, NAIS, ERB, BAAIS, ASCD, CASE, AMLE, IMS, NASSP, NASC, NJHS, NJCL, FWCL
Tuition Cost: $12,900 – $13,400
Percent Accepted: 87%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 525
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 50
Average Class Size: 20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR
Religious Affiliation: Episcopal
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
St. Lawrence Catholic School
Address: 5223 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614
Phone: 813-879-5090
Fax: 813-879-6886
Website: www.stlawrencecatholicschool.org
Contact/Title: Tina Derenches, school office administrator
Year Founded: 1961
Grade Levels: EC3-8th Grade
Accreditation: FCC
Tuition Cost: $6,615 (parish supporting-Catholic-one child)
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 504
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 32
Average Class Size: 25
Student/Teacher Ratio: K-4 – 13:1; 5-8 – varies
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
St. Mary’s Episcopal Day School
Address: 2101 S. Hubert Ave., Tampa, 33629
Phone: 813-258-5508
Fax: 813-258-5603
Website: www.smeds.org
Contact/Title: Kathleen Lopez, Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1953
Grade Levels: PK-8
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAIS, NAES
Tuition Cost: $13,900
Percent Accepted: 60%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 450
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 56
Average Class Size: 22
Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/23%
Religious Affiliation: Episcopal
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Saint Paul’s School
Address: 1600 St. Paul’s Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
Phone: 727-536-2756
Fax: 727-531-2276
Website: www.st.pauls.edu
Contact/Title: Katie Sibson -Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1968
Grade Levels: PK3-8
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SAIS, AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $9,450 – $19,055
Percent Accepted: 75%
Percent Who Go to College: N/A
Total Enrollment: 350
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: 12
Student/Teacher Ratio: 5:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/17%
Religious Affiliation: Episcopal
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
St. Petersburg Christian School
Address: 2021 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL33702
Phone: 727-522-3000
Fax: 727-525-0998
Website: www.stpetechristian.com
Contact/Title: Marjie Owens Admissions Director
Year Founded: 1971
Grade Levels: K4-8
Accreditation: SACS, ACSI, FLOCS, AdvanceED
Tuition Cost: $6,500 – $10,745
Percent Accepted: 94%
Percent Who Go to College: N/A
Total Enrollment: 400
Number of Teachers Employed: 43
Average Class Size: 16-20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/18%
Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational/Christian
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Tampa Bay Christian Academy of Florida, Inc.
Address: 6815 N. Rome Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33604
Phone: 813-343-0600
Fax: 813-343-0601
Website: www.tbcarams.org
Contact/Title: Natasha Sherwood – Head Administrator
Year Founded: 1957
Grade Levels: Infant (6 wks) -12th grade
Accreditation: CSF, SACS
Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $7,400
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 94%
Total Enrollment: 330
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 33 (K5-12th)
Average Class Size: 15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/60%
Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Tampa Catholic High School
Address: 4630 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33603
Phone: 813-870-0860
Fax: 813-877-9136
Website: www.tampacatholic.org
Contact/Title: Sherry Copestick – Enrollment Director
Year Founded: 1962
Grade Levels: 9-12
Accreditation: AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $10,080 – $12,566
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 760
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 70
Average Class Size: 25
Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA
Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Tampa Day School
Address: 12606 Henderson Rd., Tampa, 33625
Phone: 813-269-2100
Fax: 813-490-2554
Website: www.tampadayschool.com
Contact/Title: Paula Pennington, Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1969
Grade Levels: 2-8
Accreditation: SACS, NAIS, FCIS
Tuition Cost: (gr. 2-8) $19,175
Percent Accepted: 70%
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 150
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30
Average Class Size: 12
Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: 70%
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Tampa Preparatory School
Address: 727 W. Cass St., Tampa, FL 33606
Phone: 813-251-8481
Fax: 813-254-2106
Website: www.tampaprep.org
Contact/Title: W. Dennis Facciolo, Director of Admissions
Year Founded: 1974
Grade Levels: 6-12
Accreditation: NAIS, SACS, FCIS
Tuition Cost: $22,755
Percent Accepted: 62%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 680
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 72
Average Class Size: 16-18
Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/21%
Religious Affiliation: None
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: No
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Music/Theater: Yes
Art & Arts Concentration: Yes
Global Studies Concentration: Yes
Computers/Technology: Yes, 1 in 1 iPAD; Computer Programming; APP Development; Robotics
S.T.E.M.: Yes
Universal Academy of Florida
Address: 6801 Orient Road Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-664-0695
Fax: 813-664-4506
Website: www.uaftampa.org
Contact/Title: May Khdeir-Principal
Year Founded: 1992
Grade Levels: PK3-12
Accreditation: FCIS, FKC,SACS
Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $7,000 +
Percent Accepted: 85%
Percent Who Go to College: 100%
Total Enrollment: 700
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60
Average Class Size: 20
Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1
Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/ 10%
Religious Affiliation: Islam
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: No
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Villa Madonna School
Address: 315 W. Columbus Dr. Tampa, FL 33602
Phone: 813-229-1322
Fax: 813-223-4812
Website: www.villamadonnaschool.com, www.edline.net/pages/vms
Contact/Title: Dr. Martaluz Pozo, Assistant Principal
Year Founded: 1936
Grade Levels: PK3-8
Accreditation: FCC, SACS/CASI, NCPSA, Gold Seal
Tuition Cost: $6,000 +
Percent Accepted: NA
Percent Who Go to College: NA
Total Enrollment: 352
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 26
Average Class Size: 24
Student/Teacher Ratio: 26:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/27%
Religious Affiliation: Catholic
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
West Gate Christian School
Address: 5121 Kelly Rd., Tampa, FL 33615
Phone: 813-884-5147
Fax: 813-888-5368
Website: www.westgatechristianschool.org
Contact/Title: Justin R. Raymond, Administrator
Year Founded: 1965
Grade Levels: PK-12
Accreditation: NCPSA
Tuition Cost: $3,500 – $6,000
Percent Accepted: NR
Percent Who Go to College: 90 %
Total Enrollment: 186
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 18
Average Class Size: 10-15
Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes – Step-Up-For-Students
Religious Affiliation: Baptist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Westlake Christian School
Address: 1551 Belcher Road, Palm Harbor 34685
Phone: 727-781-3808
Fax: 727-785-2608
Website: www.westlakechristianschool.org/pages/Westlake_Christian_School
Contact/Title: Jayanne K. Roggenbaum, Head of School
Year Founded: 1995
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through Eighth Grade
Accreditation: FKC, FCIS, SACS, AdvancED
Tuition Cost: $8,105 for Elementary School; $8,410 for Middle School
Percent Accepted: 85 percent
Percent Who Go to College: N/A
Total Enrollment: 372
Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30
Average Class Size: 1:17
Student/Teacher Ratio: 1:17
Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/3%
Religious Affiliation: United Methodist
Co-ed: Yes
Uniforms: Yes
Programs Offered:
Sports: Yes
Foreign Language: Yes
Music: Yes
Art: Yes
Computers: Yes
Guide to Private Schools Key:
ACSI – Association of Christian Schools International
BAAIS – Bay Area Association of Independent Schools
BRAS – Blue Ribbon Award School
CSF – Christian Schools of Florida
FACCS – Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools
FCC – Florida Catholic Conference
FCIS – Florida Council of Independent Schools
FLCS – Florida League of Christian Schools
FKC – Florida Kindergarten Council
IB – International Baccalaureate
ASCD – Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development
NAES – National Association of Episcopal Schools
NASC – National Association of Student Councils
NAASC – National Accrediting Association of Christian Schools
NAEYC – National Association for the Education of Young Children
NAIS – National Association of Independent Schools
NCPS – National Council for Private Schools
NPSAA – National Private School Accreditation Alliance
NCPSA – National Council for Private School Accreditation
NLSA – National Lutheran School Association
SACS – Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
SAIS – Serving and Accrediting Independent Schools
CB – College Board
NA – Non-Applicable
NR – Not Reported
** – Accepting Students Of All Faiths
