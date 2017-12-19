METRO 2018 Private School List

Tampa Bay METRO’s 2018 Private School List is the #1 family guide for discovering and comparing private schools in the Tampa Bay area.

Academy at the Lakes

Address: 2220 & 2331 Collier Parkway Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639

Phone: 813-948-7600

Fax: 813-949-0563

Website: www.academyatthelakes.org

Contact/Title: Paul Balser – Director of Enrollment Management

Year Founded: 1992

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SACS

Tuition Cost: $10,490 – $21,190

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 457

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 59

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 8:1

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes, PK3 – 8th only

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Academy of the Holy Names

Address: 3319 Bayshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33629

Phone: 813-839-5371

Fax: 813-839-1486

Website: www.holynamestpa.org

Contact/Title: Pam Doherty, Director of Admission

Year: Founded 1881

Grade Levels: PK-8 Coed, 9-12 all girls

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SACS, AdvancED, FCC

Tuition Cost: $11,680 – $18,420

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 960

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 90

Average Class Size: 18

Student/Teacher Ratio: NR

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes, 23%

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes, elementary division, all girls high school

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes, 12 high school sports and 9 middle school sports (baseball, basketball, crew, cross country, golf, Jaguarettes dance, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball)

Foreign Language: Yes, Spanish, Latin

Music: Yes, Vocal and instramental

Art: Yes, Offered PK-12, includes photography, 2D, 3D, dramatic arts, and technical theatre

Computers: Yes, will be 2 to 1 using MacBook Airs and iPads for every student in grades 5-12. Classroom iPads for 1 through 4th grade Smart tables in PK and K. Completely wireless campus. Three state of the art technology labs that include three 3D printers and a 3D scanner.

Admiral Farragut Academy

Address: 501 Park St. N. St. Pete 33710

Phone: 727-384-5500

Fax: 727-347-5160

Website: www.farragut.org

Contact/Title: Pamela Pardi / Enrollment Director

Year Founded: 1933

Grade Levels: PreK-12

Accreditation: FCIS, SACS, SAIS, FKC

Tuition Cost: Lower = $13,000 – $20,000; Upper Day = $23,300; Board 8th -12th = $41,000 – $48,700

Percent Accepted: 93%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 440

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 65

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/ 25%

Religious Affiliation: No

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Bayshore Christian School

Address: 3909 S. Mac Dill Ave. Tampa Fl. 33611

Phone: 813-839-4297

Fax: 813-835-1404

Website: www.bayshorechristianschool.org

Contact/Title: Mrs. Melanie Humenansky, Head of School

Year Founded: 1971

Grade Levels: PK2 -12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $8,190 – $9765

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 250

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 10% sibling discount, 10% alumni discount, 20% active military family discount

Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational Christian

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy

Address: 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. Brandon, FL 33511

Phone: 813-689-9183

Fax: No Fax

Website: www.bsbacademy.com

Contact/Title: Alli Freda – Registrar

Year Founded: 1965

Grade Levels: PK-8

Accreditation: ACSI

Tuition Cost: $3,800 – $7,200

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 437

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 45

Average Class Size: 10-24

Student/Teacher Ratio: 10: 1 or 2 (2 and 3 yrs); 12:1 (4 yrs); 16:1 (K-1); 18:1 (2-3); 20:1 (4) 24:1 (5-8)

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/5%

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Berkeley Preparatory School

Address: 4811 Kelly Road Tampa FL, 33615

Phone: 813-885-1673

Fax: 813-886-6933

Website: www.berkeleyprep.org

Contact/Title: Janie McIlvaine– Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1960

Grade Levels: Pre K-12

Accreditation: FCIS, SACS, FKC, SAIS, NAES, College Board

Tuition Cost: $17,660 – $24,680

Percent Accepted: N/A

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 1,320

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 175

Average Class Size: 15-20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, as well as close to 25 full and partial scholarships.

Religious Affiliation: Episcopalian

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Brandon Academy

Address: 801 Limona Road Brandon, FL, 33510

Phone: 813-689-1952

Fax: 813-651-4278

Website: www.brandon-academy.com

Contact/Title: Sondra Cliggitt – Principal; Alexis Vlk – Admissions Coordinator

Year Founded: 1970

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, FCIS, IBO, FKC, FHSAA

Tuition Cost: $9,700 – $11,500

Percent Accepted: 95%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 265

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 25

Average Class Size: 13-15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NR

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Calvary Christian High School

Address: 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd. Clearwater, FL. 33759

Phone: 727-449-2247

Fax: 727-461-5421

Website: www.cchs.us

Contact/Title: David Kilgore, Head of School

Year Founded: 2000

Grade Levels: 9-12

Accreditation: ACSI, SACS, FCIS

Tuition Cost: $13,100

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 540

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 49

Average Class Size: 18

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/33%

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Cambridge Christian School

Address: 6101 N. Habana Ave. Tampa FL 33614

Phone: 813-872-6744

Fax: 813-402-4548

Website: www.cambridge-christian.com

Contact/Title: Lisa Brennan Abbazia – Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1964

Grade Levels: PS3 -12

Accreditation: SACS, CSF, FKC, NCPSA

Tuition Cost: PS = $8,359; PK = $8,807; K-5 = $10,481; 1-5 = $11,814; 6th = $13,434, 7-8 = $14,077, 9-12 = $15,431

Percent Accepted: 80%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 650

Total Teachers Employed: 63

Average Class Size: 17

Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/20%

Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Canterbury School of Florida

Address: (PK3-Grade 4) 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE St. Petersburg 33704

(Grades 5-12) 990 62nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg 33702

Phone: 727-525-1419

Fax: 727-525-2545

Website: www.canterburyflorida.org

Contact/Title: Colin Wyenberg – Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1968

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAIS

Tuition Cost: $8,420 – $19,700

Percent Accepted: 81%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 475

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 22%

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes (PK-8, Dress Code 9-12)

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes – for grades 6-12: Cheerleading, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Swimming, Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, Track & Field

Foreign Language: Yes – Mandarin Chinese and Spanish is mandatory for all students in PK3 – Grade 6. Grades 7-12 take Spanish, Mandarin, Latin or French

Music< Yes, Mandatory strings class for grades 3 and 4. Middle and Upper School band, chorus

Art: Yes, including AP Art offerings

Computers: Yes, One-to-One program in grades 1-8; BYOD program for grades 9-12; required Applied Tech and Design Tech courses for middle school students. Engineering and Programming courses available for Upper School students.

Carrollwood Day School

Address: 1515 W. Bearss Ave.Tampa 33613

First Grade through High School • Bearss Avenue Campus: 1515 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33613

Two year olds through Kindergarten • Early Childhood Campus: 12606 Casey Road, Tampa, FL 33618

Phone: 813-920-2288

Fax: 813-920-8237

Website: www.carrollwooddayschool.org

Contact/Title: Dawn Schweitzer / Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1981

Grade Levels: PK2 – 12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAEYC, IBO, SACS, NAIS

Tuition Cost: $5,390 – $19,970

Percent Accepted: 62%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 1,042

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 113

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: varies

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 8%

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Central Baptist Christian School

Address: 402 E. Windhorst Rd. Brandon, FL 33510

Phone: 813-689-6133

Fax: 813-689-0011

Website: www.cbslions.com

Contact/Title: Dan Martin-Principal

Year Founded: 1980

Grade Levels: PreK3-12th

Accreditation: ACTS / NCSPA

Tuition Cost: $3,000 – $6,200

Percent Accepted: 90 percent

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 265

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 25

Average Class Size: 23

Student/Teacher Ratio: 25:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, 6 percent

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Christ the King Catholic School

Address: 3809 West Morrison Ave. Tampa, FL 33629

Phone: 813-876-8770

Fax: 813-879-0315

Website: www.cks-school.org

Contact/Title: Danielle Welsh, Director of Advancement

Year Founded: 1949

Grade Levels: PreK4-8th grade

Accreditation: SACS, FCC, Middle States

Tuition Cost: $7,380 – $8,940

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 531

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 35 Full-Time / 7 Part-Time

Average Class Size: 26

Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/10%

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Citrus Park Christian School

Address: 7705 Gunn Highway Tampa, FL 33625

Phone: 813-920-3960

Fax: 813-926-1240

Website: www.citrusparkchristianschool.com

Contact/Title: Patty Gleason, Admin Asst.

Year Founded: 1983

Grade Levels: K3-12

Accreditation: FACCS, NCPSA, MSA/CESS

Tuition Cost: $6,380 – $9,065

Percent Accepted: 95%

Percent Who Go to College: 98%

Total Enrollment: 330

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 34

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes; 10% receiving

Religious Affiliation: Non-demoninational

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Additional Programs: Culinary Arts

Corbett Preparatory School of IDS

Address: 12015 Orange Grove Drive Tampa, FL 33618

Phone: 813-961-3087

Fax: 813-963-0846

Website: www.corbettprep.com

Contact/Title: Tara Novell, Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1968

Grade Levels: PreK3-8th Grade

Accreditation: International Baccalaureate, SACS, FCIS, FKC, AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $7,915 – $15,620

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 500

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 66

Average Class Size: 12-20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 8:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: No

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Dance: Yes

Drama: Yes

Clearwater Central Catholic High School

Address: 2750 Haines Bayshore Rd. Clearwater 33760

Phone: 727-531-1449 ext. 304

Fax: 727-451-0101

Website: www.ccchs.org

Contact/Title: Mrs. Tara Shea McLaughlin – Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1962

Grade Levels: 9-12

Accreditation: SACS, IB

Tuition Cost: $12,100 (Catholic Parish affiliated) – $14,450 (non-Parish affiliated)

Percent Accepted: 87%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 560

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 38

Average Class Size: 25

Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 35%

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic – CCC accepts students of all faiths.

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Drama/Theatre Program: Yes

International Baccalaureate: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Corpus Christi Catholic School

Address: 9715 N. 56th St. Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Phone: 813-988-1722

Fax: 813-989-2665

Website: www.cccstt.org

Contact/Title: Dr. Carmen L. Caltagirone-Principal• Name of School Espiritu Santo Catholic Scho

Year Founded: 1964

Grade Levels: K-8

Accreditation: FCC, SACS, Middle States

Tuition Cost: $6,063 (Parish supporting)

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 181

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 20

Average Class Size: 25-30

Student/Teacher Ratio: K-8 11:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Espiritu Santo Catholic School

Address: 2405A Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor FL 34695

Phone: (727) 812-4650

Fax: (727) 812-4658

Website: www.ESCSchool.org

Contact/Title: Mrs. Margaret Penn, Principal

Year Founded: 2001

Grade Levels: PK3-8

Accreditation: FCC

Tuition Cost: $2,465 – $7,565

Percent Accepted: N/A

Percent Who Go To College: N/A

Total Enrollment: 416

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 41

Average Class Size: 19

Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes (Financial Aid Available); Free VPK

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic, All Faiths Welcomed

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes.

Additional Programs: Gifted Program for K-8; Performing Arts Program

Family of Christ Christian School

Address: 16190 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647

Phone: 813-558-9343 ext. 118

Fax: 813-977-0549

Website: www.foc-knights.com

Contact/Title: Jennifer Snow, Principal

Year Founded: 1999

Grade Levels: 6 weeks – 8th grade

Accreditation: National Lutheran School Association (NLSA)

Tuition Cost: $7,250

Percent Accepted: 80 %

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 361

Number of Teachers Employed: 29

Average Class Size: 19

Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA

Religious Affiliation: Lutheran

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Gateway Christian Academy & PreSchool

Address: 14205 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa FL 33613

Phone: 813-964-9800

Fax: 813-964-9808

Website: www.gcatampa.org

Contact/Title: Marisa Maldonado, Principal

Year Founded: 2003

Grade Levels: PK-12

Accreditation: SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, FLOCS (Florida League of Christian Schools

Tuition Cost: PreSchool – $5,760; Academy – $6,000

Percent Accepted: Formal Application & Interview Process

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 145

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 20

Average Class Size: 10-12

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, Accept School Readiness, Step Up For Students, John McKay

Religious Affiliation: Assemblies of God

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes, Basketball, Volleyball, Flag Football

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Hillel Academy

Address: 2020 W. Fletcher Ave. Tampa, FL 33612

Phone: 813-963-2242

Fax: 813-264-0544

Website: www.hillelacademytampa.com

Contact/Title: Cosmo Kunzelmann – Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1970

Grade Levels: TK-8

Accreditation: FKC, FCIS, Blue Ribbon Award School

Tuition Cost: $6,300 + – varies per grade

Percent Accepted: 90%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 125

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 41

Average Class Size: 12

Student/Teacher Ratio: 1:12

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/24%

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Incarnation Catholic School

Address: 5111 Webb Rd. Tampa, FL 33615

Phone: 813-884-4502

Fax: 813-885-3734

Website: www.icstampa.org

Contact/Title: Ms. Marrie McLaughlin – Principal

Year Founded: 1964

Grade Levels: PK3 – 8

Accreditation: FCC

Tuition Cost: $6,050 – $7,200

Percent Accepted: 99%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 275

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 28

Average Class Size: 20-25

Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 25%

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Indian Rocks Christian School

Address: 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774

Phone: 727-596-4342

Fax: 727-593-8778

Website: www.ircs.org

Contact/Title: Julie Cavonis – IRCS-Admissions@indianrocks.org

Year Founded: 1984

Grade Levels: PK2-12

Accreditation: ACSI, AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $10,000

Percent Accepted: 85%

Percent Who Go to College: 98%

Total Enrollment: 950

Number of Teachers Employed: 70

Average Class Size: 20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 14:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR

Religious Affiliation: Southern Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Additional Programs: STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Math

Jesuit High School

Address: 4701 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614

Phone: 813-877-5344

Fax: 813-872-1853

Website: www.jesuittampa.org

Contact/Title: Mr. Barry Neuburger, Principal

Year Founded: 1899

Grade Levels: 9-12 boys only

Accreditation: SACS

Tuition Cost: $15,575

Percent Accepted: 50%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 790

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: 24

Student/Teacher Ratio: 13:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ Need Based (25%, $1:95 million given)

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: No

Uniforms: No

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes, 1 to 1 iPad Program

Keswick Christian School

Address: 10101 54th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33708

Phone: 727-393-9100

Fax: 727-397-5378

Website: www.keswickchristian.org

Contact/Title: Clara Berrios- Admissions Director

Year Founded: 1953

Grade Levels: Infants -12th

Accreditation: ACSI, SACS

Tuition Cost: $3,495 – $11,700

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 98 %

Total Enrollment: 690

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: Varies

Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes, 60%

Religious Affiliation: Protestant

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Keystone Prep High School

Address: 18105 Gunn Highway, Odessa, FL 33556

Phone: 813-264-4500

Fax: 813-963-0675

Website: www.keystoneprep.org

Contact/Title: PJ Trujillo, Head of School/Josephine Maggio, Administrative Assistant

Year Founded: 2013

Grade Levels: 9 – 12

Accreditation: New School Candidate FCIS

Tuition Cost: $18,500

Percent Accepted: By Interview

Percent Who Go to College: 67%

Total Enrollment: 65

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 10

Average Class Size: 7

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/25%

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes, basketball, cross country, track, cheerleading and robotics

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: No

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

The Montessori House Day School

Address: 5117 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL 33624

Phone: 813-961-9295

Fax: 813-961-8639

Website: www.montessorihousedayschool.com

Contact/Title: Crystal Sankey/Assistant Head of School

Year Founded: 1970

Grade Levels: PK-6

Accreditation: AMS, FKC, FCIS

Tuition Cost: $6,686 – $12,240

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 150

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 21

Average Class Size: 18

Student/Teacher Ratio: Varies

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: No

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School

Address: 17524 Lakeshore Road, Lutz, FL 33558

Phone: 813-933-4750

Fax: 813-933-3181

Website: www.mtctampa.org

Contact/Title: Veronica DeMicheli, Enrollment Coordinator

Year Founded: 1954

Grade Levels: K-8

Accreditation: FCC, NCPSA

Tuition Cost: $5,974 – $7,600

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 400

Total Number of Teachers & Staff Employed: 49

Average Class Size: 26

Student/Teacher Ratio: 26:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/5%

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Nativity Catholic School

Address: 705 E. Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL 33511

Phone: 813-689-3395

Fax: 813-681-5406

Website: www.nativitycatholicschool.org

Contact/Title: Therese Alonso, Director of School Affairs/Enrollment

Year Founded: 1961

Grade Levels: PK3-8

Accreditation: Yes

Tuition Cost: $5,625

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 645

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 49

Average Class Size: 3yrs – 4 yrs =20; K – 1st = 23; 2nd = 30; 3rd – 8th = 35

Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1 Early Childhood; 18:1 Intermediate

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

New Horizons Country Day School

Address: 2060 Nebraska Ave. Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Phone: 727-785-8591

Fax: 727-786-8591

Website: www.newhorizonsprivateschool.net

Contact/Title: Kim Trocin – Administrator Margie Rose – Director

Year Founded: 1983

Grade Levels: Infants-5th Grade

Accreditation: NR

Tuition Cost: $6,000 – $7,800

Percent Accepted: 90%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 200

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30

Average Class Size: 18

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 1%

Religious Affiliation: No

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: No , but fitness, dance and gymnastics

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Northside Christian

Address: 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Phone: 727-541-7593

Fax: 727-546-5836

Website: www.nck12.com

Contact/Title: Tessa Madasz Director of Advancement/Admissions

Year Founded: 1971

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: ACSI, SACS

Tuition Cost: $6,670 – $12,800

Percent Accepted: 65%

Percent Who Go to College: 99%

Total Enrollment: 707

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: 16

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ 20%

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Safety Harbor Montessori Academy

Address: 2669 McMullen Booth Road

Phone: 727-724-1767

Fax: 727-724-0289

Website: www.shma.us

Contact/Title: Lori Mikulaschek – Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1995

Grade Levels: PK2-8

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC

Tuition Cost: $8,400 – $15,200

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 185

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30

Average Class Size: 22

Student/Teacher Ratio: 2 year 6:1 / 3-6 12:1 / Elementary & MS 10:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: No

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Seffner Christian Academy

Address: 11605 Hwy 92 E. Seffner FL. 33584

Phone: 813-626-0001

Fax: 813-627-0330

Website: www.scacrusaders.com

Contact/Title: Bethea Cock/ Admissions Director

Year Founded: 1983

Grade Levels: PreK2-12th

Accreditation: ACSI, SACS

Tuition Cost: $4,675 – $8,050

Percent Accepted: 95%

Percent Who Go to College: 98%

Total Enrollment: 725

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 54

Average Class Size: 21/Varies by department

Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1 / Varies by class

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/10%

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Shorecrest Preparatory School

Address: 5101 First Street N.E., St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Phone: 727-456-7511

Fax: 727-527-4191

Website: www.shorecrest.org

Contact/Title: Dr. Jean Spencer-Carnes-Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1923

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: SACS, FCIS, FKC, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/AdvancED; Memberships NAIS, SAIS, CASE, ERB, NHS, CLS

Tuition Cost: $8,310 – $22,630

Percent Accepted: 76%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 955

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 101

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/17 %

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes, PK3-8; No, High school

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

World Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes; 1:1 iPads – Grades 5-8; 1:1 Laptops Grades 9-12

Skycrest Christian School

Address: 129 N. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765

Phone: 727-797-1186

Fax: 727-797-8516

Website: www.skycrestchristianschool.org

Contact/Title: Steven Clagg – Principal

Year Founded: 1971

Grade Levels: Age 1-4 year olds; K4 – 8

Accreditation: ACSI, SACS

Tuition Cost: $9,000-$9,500

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 470

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 45

Average Class Size: 20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes; 3-5%

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

St. Cecelia Interparochial Catholic School

Address: 1350 Court St. Clearwater, FL 33756

Phone: 727-461-1207

Fax: 727-446-9140

Website: www.st-cecelia.org

Contact/Title: Maryanne Del Monte, Development Director

Year Founded: 1948

Grade Levels: PreK3-8

Accreditation: FCC

Tuition Cost: $6,749 – $8,640

Percent Accepted: NR

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 474

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 36

Average Class Size: 16-23

Student/Teacher Ratio: 20:1; grades 1-8 = 8:1, PreK4 = 10:1, Kindergarten = 10:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/15%

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

St. John’s Episcopal Parish Day School

Address: 906 S. Orleans Ave.

Phone: 813-849-5200

Fax: 813-258-2548

Website: www.stjohnseagles.org

Contact/Title: Cindy Fenlon/ Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1951

Grade Levels: K(4) – 8

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, Member: NAES, MISBO, NAIS, ERB, BAAIS, ASCD, CASE, AMLE, IMS, NASSP, NASC, NJHS, NJCL, FWCL

Tuition Cost: $12,900 – $13,400

Percent Accepted: 87%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 525

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 50

Average Class Size: 20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/ NR

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

St. Lawrence Catholic School

Address: 5223 N. Himes Ave. Tampa, FL 33614

Phone: 813-879-5090

Fax: 813-879-6886

Website: www.stlawrencecatholicschool.org

Contact/Title: Tina Derenches, school office administrator

Year Founded: 1961

Grade Levels: EC3-8th Grade

Accreditation: FCC

Tuition Cost: $6,615 (parish supporting-Catholic-one child)

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 504

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 32

Average Class Size: 25

Student/Teacher Ratio: K-4 – 13:1; 5-8 – varies

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

St. Mary’s Episcopal Day School

Address: 2101 S. Hubert Ave., Tampa, 33629

Phone: 813-258-5508

Fax: 813-258-5603

Website: www.smeds.org

Contact/Title: Kathleen Lopez, Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1953

Grade Levels: PK-8

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, NAIS, NAES

Tuition Cost: $13,900

Percent Accepted: 60%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 450

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 56

Average Class Size: 22

Student/Teacher Ratio: 9:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/23%

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Saint Paul’s School

Address: 1600 St. Paul’s Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Phone: 727-536-2756

Fax: 727-531-2276

Website: www.st.pauls.edu

Contact/Title: Katie Sibson -Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1968

Grade Levels: PK3-8

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC, SAIS, AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $9,450 – $19,055

Percent Accepted: 75%

Percent Who Go to College: N/A

Total Enrollment: 350

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: 12

Student/Teacher Ratio: 5:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/17%

Religious Affiliation: Episcopal

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

St. Petersburg Christian School

Address: 2021 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL33702

Phone: 727-522-3000

Fax: 727-525-0998

Website: www.stpetechristian.com

Contact/Title: Marjie Owens Admissions Director

Year Founded: 1971

Grade Levels: K4-8

Accreditation: SACS, ACSI, FLOCS, AdvanceED

Tuition Cost: $6,500 – $10,745

Percent Accepted: 94%

Percent Who Go to College: N/A

Total Enrollment: 400

Number of Teachers Employed: 43

Average Class Size: 16-20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 17:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/18%

Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational/Christian

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Tampa Bay Christian Academy of Florida, Inc.

Address: 6815 N. Rome Ave. Tampa, Fl. 33604

Phone: 813-343-0600

Fax: 813-343-0601

Website: www.tbcarams.org

Contact/Title: Natasha Sherwood – Head Administrator

Year Founded: 1957

Grade Levels: Infant (6 wks) -12th grade

Accreditation: CSF, SACS

Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $7,400

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 94%

Total Enrollment: 330

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 33 (K5-12th)

Average Class Size: 15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/60%

Religious Affiliation: Non-denominational

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Tampa Catholic High School

Address: 4630 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33603

Phone: 813-870-0860

Fax: 813-877-9136

Website: www.tampacatholic.org

Contact/Title: Sherry Copestick – Enrollment Director

Year Founded: 1962

Grade Levels: 9-12

Accreditation: AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $10,080 – $12,566

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 760

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 70

Average Class Size: 25

Student/Teacher Ratio: 11:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: NA

Religious Affiliation: Roman Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Tampa Day School

Address: 12606 Henderson Rd., Tampa, 33625

Phone: 813-269-2100

Fax: 813-490-2554

Website: www.tampadayschool.com

Contact/Title: Paula Pennington, Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1969

Grade Levels: 2-8

Accreditation: SACS, NAIS, FCIS

Tuition Cost: (gr. 2-8) $19,175

Percent Accepted: 70%

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 150

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30

Average Class Size: 12

Student/Teacher Ratio: 12:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: 70%

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Tampa Preparatory School

Address: 727 W. Cass St., Tampa, FL 33606

Phone: 813-251-8481

Fax: 813-254-2106

Website: www.tampaprep.org

Contact/Title: W. Dennis Facciolo, Director of Admissions

Year Founded: 1974

Grade Levels: 6-12

Accreditation: NAIS, SACS, FCIS

Tuition Cost: $22,755

Percent Accepted: 62%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 680

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 72

Average Class Size: 16-18

Student/Teacher Ratio: 16:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/21%

Religious Affiliation: None

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: No

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Music/Theater: Yes

Art & Arts Concentration: Yes

Global Studies Concentration:​ Yes

Computers/Technology: Yes, 1 in 1 iPAD; Computer Programming; APP Development; Robotics

S.T.E.M.: Yes

Universal Academy of Florida

Address: 6801 Orient Road Tampa, FL 33610

Phone: 813-664-0695

Fax: 813-664-4506

Website: www.uaftampa.org

Contact/Title: May Khdeir-Principal

Year Founded: 1992

Grade Levels: PK3-12

Accreditation: FCIS, FKC,SACS

Tuition Cost: $5,000 – $7,000 +

Percent Accepted: 85%

Percent Who Go to College: 100%

Total Enrollment: 700

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 60

Average Class Size: 20

Student/Teacher Ratio: 15:1

Financial Aid/Percent Receiving Aid: Yes/ 10%

Religious Affiliation: Islam

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: No

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Villa Madonna School

Address: 315 W. Columbus Dr. Tampa, FL 33602

Phone: 813-229-1322

Fax: 813-223-4812

Website: www.villamadonnaschool.com, www.edline.net/pages/vms

Contact/Title: Dr. Martaluz Pozo, Assistant Principal

Year Founded: 1936

Grade Levels: PK3-8

Accreditation: FCC, SACS/CASI, NCPSA, Gold Seal

Tuition Cost: $6,000 +

Percent Accepted: NA

Percent Who Go to College: NA

Total Enrollment: 352

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 26

Average Class Size: 24

Student/Teacher Ratio: 26:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/27%

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

West Gate Christian School

Address: 5121 Kelly Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Phone: 813-884-5147

Fax: 813-888-5368

Website: www.westgatechristianschool.org

Contact/Title: Justin R. Raymond, Administrator

Year Founded: 1965

Grade Levels: PK-12

Accreditation: NCPSA

Tuition Cost: $3,500 – $6,000

Percent Accepted: NR

Percent Who Go to College: 90 %

Total Enrollment: 186

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 18

Average Class Size: 10-15

Student/Teacher Ratio: 10:1

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes – Step-Up-For-Students

Religious Affiliation: Baptist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Westlake Christian School

Address: 1551 Belcher Road, Palm Harbor 34685

Phone: 727-781-3808

Fax: 727-785-2608

Website: www.westlakechristianschool.org/pages/Westlake_Christian_School

Contact/Title: Jayanne K. Roggenbaum, Head of School

Year Founded: 1995

Grade Levels: Kindergarten through Eighth Grade

Accreditation: FKC, FCIS, SACS, AdvancED

Tuition Cost: $8,105 for Elementary School; $8,410 for Middle School

Percent Accepted: 85 percent

Percent Who Go to College: N/A

Total Enrollment: 372

Total Number of Teachers Employed: 30

Average Class Size: 1:17

Student/Teacher Ratio: 1:17

Financial Aid/Percent Recieving Aid: Yes/3%

Religious Affiliation: United Methodist

Co-ed: Yes

Uniforms: Yes

Programs Offered:

Sports: Yes

Foreign Language: Yes

Music: Yes

Art: Yes

Computers: Yes

Guide to Private Schools Key:

ACSI – Association of Christian Schools International

BAAIS – Bay Area Association of Independent Schools

BRAS – Blue Ribbon Award School

CSF – Christian Schools of Florida

FACCS – Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools

FCC – Florida Catholic Conference

FCIS – Florida Council of Independent Schools

FLCS – Florida League of Christian Schools

FKC – Florida Kindergarten Council

IB – International Baccalaureate

ASCD – Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development

NAES – National Association of Episcopal Schools

NASC – National Association of Student Councils

NAASC – National Accrediting Association of Christian Schools

NAEYC – National Association for the Education of Young Children

NAIS – National Association of Independent Schools

NCPS – National Council for Private Schools

NPSAA – National Private School Accreditation Alliance

NCPSA – National Council for Private School Accreditation

NLSA – National Lutheran School Association

SACS – Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

SAIS – Serving and Accrediting Independent Schools

CB – College Board

NA – Non-Applicable

NR – Not Reported

** – Accepting Students Of All Faiths

